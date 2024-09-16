Bees Celebrate Final Games at Smith's Ballpark this Week

September 16, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Salt Lake Bees News Release







SALT LAKE CITY - The Salt Lake Bees begin their final homestand at Smith's Ballpark on Tuesday, Sept. 17. The team will celebrate the 30-year legacy of the ballpark with an array of commemorative giveaways at the gates, ticket giveaways for the 2025 season, discounts and other fun throughout the six-game series with the Oklahoma City Baseball Club. Game times and scheduled promotions and events for the series are listed below.

Tuesday, Sept 17 vs. Oklahoma City 6:35 p.m.

Smith's Family night with four tickets for $30 and 50% off regular hot dogs and soft drinks.

2024 Bees team trading card giveaway.

Bumble and mascot friends party throughout the game.

One lucky fan will win a set of four VIP tickets for the Bees Opening Day 2025 game. Wednesday, Sept 18 vs. Oklahoma City 6:35 p.m.

$1 Hot Dog special.

One lucky fan will win a set of two season tickets for the 2025 season. Thursday, Sept 19 vs. Oklahoma City 6:35 p.m.

Thirsty Thursday.

Final season at Smith's Ballpark poster giveaway.

One lucky fan will win a set of two season tickets for the 2025 season. Friday, Sept 20 vs. Oklahoma City 6:35 p.m.

Go Gold Night - For the fourth consecutive year the Salt Lake Bees have teamed up with Huntsman Cancer Institute to raise money and awareness for childhood cancer.

Special gold t-shirts will be available for a $10 donation to Huntsman Cancer Foundation.

Appearance from five-time Major League All-Star and former Salt Lake Buzz outfielder Torii Hunter.

Appearance from Olympian Chari Hawkins.

Bees Rally Towel giveaway.

One lucky fan will win a set of two season tickets for the 2025 season.

Postgame fireworks show.

Kids run the bases following the fireworks. Saturday, Sept 21 vs. Oklahoma City 6:35 p.m.

Fan appreciation night.

Pennant giveaway.

One lucky fan will win a set of two season tickets for the 2025 season.

One lucky fan will win a set of four VIP tickets for the Bees Opening Day 2025 game.

Postgame fireworks show.

Kids run the bases following fireworks. Sunday, Sept 22 vs. Oklahoma City 1:05 p.m.

Final Bees game at Smith's Ballpark.

Commemorative Smith's Ballpark ticket giveaway.

Special 1994 $5 ticket pricing available at www.slbees.com.

$1 Hot Dog special.

Bark in the Park, fans can bring their dog to the game with a ticket for both human and canine for $35 on slbees.com.

Sunday Brunch offer available at slbees.com.

One lucky fan will win a set of four VIP tickets for the Bees Opening Day 2025 game.

Postgame all fans and dogs are invited to run the bases.

Smith's Ballpark dirt giveaway for fans that run the bases.

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from September 16, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.