Aviators INF/OF Logan Davidson Named Pacific Coast League Player of the Week

September 16, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

(Las Vegas, NV) - The Las Vegas Aviators® professional baseball team of the Pacific Coast League, Triple-A affiliate of the Oakland Athletics, today announced that INF/OF Logan Davidson was named the Pacific Coast League Player of the Week (September 9-15) for the second time this season. He is the sixth Aviators player to receive PCL Player of the Week honors in 2024 (seven times overall)! He joins outfielder Daz Cameron (April 29 - May 5), outfielder Seth Brown (June 17-23), infielder Jordan Díaz (July 29 - August 4); INF/OF Ryan Noda (August 12-18), INF/OF Logan Davidson (August 26 - September 1) and catcher Carlos Pérez (September 2-8).

The infielder/outfielder appeared in six games against Albuquerque at Isotopes Park (September 10-15) and batted .538 (14-for-26) with six doubles, triple, four home runs, 14 RBI and 10 runs scored. He led all MILB in doubles, HR, RBI, total bases (28), SLG% (1.308) and OPS (1.902). He was 3-for-5, stolen base, two doubles, 2 RBI, run scored (September 10); 2-for-4, solo home run (September 11); 3-for-5, walk, double, triple, HR, 3 RBI, three runs scored (September 13); 4-for-4, walk, HBP, two doubles, HR, 5 RBI, two runs scored (September 14); 2-for-5, double, HR, 3 RBI, two runs scored (September 15). He recorded seven consecutive hits from September 13-14.

On the season, he has appeared in 84 games for Las Vegas and is batting .307 (92-for-300) with 41 extra-base hits (23 doubles, four triples, 14 home runs) and 48 RBI. He has recorded 26 multiple-hit games (14 two-hit games; 10 three-hit games; 1 four-hit game; 1 five-hit game).

Davidson has played professionally in the Oakland Athletics organization for five seasons. He was selected by Oakland in the first round (29th overall) of June 2019 First-Year Player Draft. He attended Clemson University in South Carolina of the Atlantic Coast Conference for three seasons (2017-19). He has played with the Aviators for the past two seasons (2023-24).

The Aviators, 36-32 in the second half and 73-70 overall, will host the El Paso Chihuahuas, Triple-A affiliate of the San Diego Padres, in the final six games of the 2024 regular season from Tuesday-Sunday, September 17-22 at Las Vegas Ballpark®.

