Halal Food Festival Returns to Constellation Field on November 2

September 16, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Sugar Land Space Cowboys News Release







SUGAR LAND, TX - The 2024 Halal Food Fest will be held on Saturday, November 2 from 3 pm to 11 pm at Constellation Field in Sugar Land. Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased here.

With its return to Constellation Field, the 2024 Halal Food Fest will once again feature cuisine from all over the world. It will also include an immersive market with over 50 vendors that are set to sell jewelry, dresses, toys and more, and activities for the whole family.

Children four and under receive free admission to the Halal Food Fest and parking is free for the event. General admission tickets are available for $5 while VIP tickets can be purchased for just $15. Family 4-Pack tickets are also available for general admission starting at $16 with the option to add on additional tickets. VIP Family 4-Pack can also be purchased for $55 and can add on additional tickets as well. VIP early access to Halal Food Fest runs from 3 pm to 5 pm.

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from September 16, 2024

Halal Food Festival Returns to Constellation Field on November 2 - Sugar Land Space Cowboys

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.