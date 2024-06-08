Beef Win 20th Straight, Championship Set for Next Week

June 8, 2024 - National Arena League (NAL)

Omaha Beef News Release







The Omaha Beef extended its winning streak to 20 games and helped determine its opponents for next Saturday's National Arena League Championship win a 54-31 victory over the Carolina Cobras at Liberty First Credit Union Arena. Omaha will now host the Sioux City Bandits on June 15th for the right to be crowned the seventh NAL Champion. Tommy Armstrong had a hand in six touchdowns as he ran for two and threw four others as the Beef will make their fourth straight championship appearance.

Armstrong finished the night with 25 rushing yards and went 10 of 14 passing for 158 yards and Jeff Mack added 58 yards on 8 carries.

Omaha's strong defense held the Cobras on their first drive as they turned over the ball on downs and on the first play, Tommy Armstrong went in from 12 yards out and the Beef had a quick lead. The Cobras were able to move the ball down the field but had to settle for a Kevin DiDio-Weber 22-yard field goal. The Beef used a five-play drive to close of the 1st quarter as Troy Evans Jr hauled in a 19-yard pass from Armstrong and Omaha led 12-3.

Carolina came out strong in the second quarter and was able to take the lead as James Summers took it from two yard out and Guy Myers scrambled from 15 yards to give the Cobras a 16-12 lead with :55 seconds to play in the Half. However, Armstrong threw a laser to Korrell Koehlmoos who made a driving catch as the Beef went into halftime with an 18-16 lead.

In the third quarter the teams traded back and forth touchdowns. Omaha started their first drive in the second half and needed only four plays to score as Jordan Barton went around the end for a four-yard touchdown run. Carolina quarterback Guy Myers answered with a one-yard leap, before Armstrong hit newcomer Sheldon Augustine with a 10-yard pass to make it 33-24 going into the fourth quarter.

The Cobras cut the lead to two points when Myers added a two-yard touchdown run to make it 33-31 Beef with 10:22 remaining. Myers finished the night with 73 yards on the ground with three touchdowns but went 8 for 24 and 99 yards passing with no touchdown passes and one interception.

The Beef took control after that moment as Armstrong hit Augustine with a 45-yard bomb and then made it 47-31 with a five-yard run. Augustine finished the night with two receptions and 55 yards. The final margin came when linebacker Cameron Hunt intercepted Myers then the other linebacker Dylan Pettway scored with 14 seconds remaining rushing it in from five yards out.

Adam Smith was held to three receptions and 20 yards as the Beef defense pressured Myers to make quick decisions. The Cobra's defense was led by Brian Price (7 tackles), Javon Hayes (six tackles), Rathel Carter (six tackles, sack), and former Beef Gibson Ziah (4 tackles, sack).

NAL leading tackler Ponce Deleon once again led the Beef with 13 tackles, while Pettway and Adorian finished with 7 each.

OTHER NOTES:

Championship single game tickets can be purchased by calling the front office at 402-346-2333.

2024 Omaha Beef Schedule (7-0)

Carolina Omaha

March 24, 2pm CT @ Carolina Cobras W 54-43 First downs 17 17

March 30, 6:30pm CT Vs Colorado Spartans W 45-32 Rushing Yds 119 115

April 19, 7pm CT Vs Idaho Horsemen W 63-14 Pasing Yds 99 143

May 4, 6:30pm CT Vs Oklahoma Flying Aces W 42-36 Total offense 218 258

May 11, 6:30pm CT Vs Sioux City Bandits W 33-6 Third Down 4-8 3-5

May 18, 7:10pm CT @ Sioux City Bandits W 34-32 Fourth Down 0-2 1-2

June 1, 8pm CT @Colorado Spartans W 54-34 Sacks 2-15 0-0

June 8, 6:30pm CT Vs Carolina Cobras W 54-31 Pts off Turnovers 6 7

Penalties 9-48 8-46

Beef stats

Beef All-Time records vs. (As of 6/8/24)

Overall record Regular Season Post-Season Home Away

Sioux City Bandits 28-24 24-24 4-0 15-11 13-13

Oklahoma Fly Aces 4-0 4-0 0-0 3-0 1-0

Carolina Cobras 2-0 2-0 0-0 1-0 1-0

Colorado Spartans 2-0 2-0 0-0 1-0 1-0

Idaho Horsemen 1-0 1-0 0-0 1-0 0-0

