Beef/Cobras Preview

June 8, 2024 - National Arena League (NAL)

The Omaha Beef (7-0) are hosting the championship game on June 15 at Liberty First Credit Union, but their opponent will be determined this Saturday when the Beef hosts the Carolina Cobras in the 2024 regular season's final game. The Cobras (5-3) control their own destiny as if they win, they will return to Ralston next week, however if they lose the Sioux City Bandits will travel south for the championship game. Carolina had a chance last Saturday night to clinch a spot, but lost at Sioux City, 62-35. Omaha beat Carolina 54-43 in the season's opening game in Greensboro, North Carolina.

The Beef will be looking to extend their winning streak to 20 games and complete their second consecutive undefeated regular season. Omaha will be making their fourth straight appearance in a championship game, while the Cobras are looking to make their third straight champion game. (2022 lost @ Albany, 2023 lost @ Jacksonville).

Quarterback Tommy Armstrong leads the Beef in passing, rushing, and scoring. He has completed 58.7 % of his passes going 61 of 104 for 852 yards with 2 interceptions and 15 TD. He has run 60 times for 336 yards and 18 touchdowns. For the season his total offense of 1188 yards is 3rd in the NAL, scoring 112 points (1st in NAL). He stands second in the NAL in rushing, 3rd in passing, and leads the league in pass efficiency. Jeff Mack joined Armstrong in the backfield fulltime in the third game of the season and has rushed 62 times for 275 yards (4th in NAL) and five touchdowns and has caught 12 passes for 97 yards. Troy Evans Jr. leads the receiver group in receiving yards catching 15 balls for 249 yards and 7 touchdowns. Rookie Korrell Koehlmoos has 15 receptions for 221 yards and 4 touchdowns, while Jordan Barton has caught 13 for 155 yards and three touchdowns. Paul Ortiz, star of the 2023 Beef special teams and awarded Week 12 Special Teams Player of the Week, returned to the Beef last week going 0 for 2 on field goals, 4 of 7 on extra points, and made two deuces. Omaha offense leads the NAL in rushing (111 ypg), pass efficiency (101.7) and sacks allowed (5), but their defense leads the NAL in scoring defense (28.1 ppg), total defense (174.1 ypg), rushing defense (67.6 ypg), pass defense (106.6 ypg), pass defense efficiency (56.1), sacks (18), turnover margin (+11), red zone defense (64%), and tied with Carolina with 12 team interceptions.

The Beef defense is led by Rodell Rahmaan (25 tackles) six sacks, Rudy Ngougni (29 tackles) five sacks, Dylan Pettway (26 tackles) 2.5 sacks, Zion Farmer (12 tackles) 1.5 sacks, and Cameron Hunt (21 tackles) 1 sack. Omaha has intercepted 12 passes led by leading tackler Ponce Deleon's (57 tackles) 4 interceptions, Terrance Jackson Jr (31 tackles) and Trey Dudley-Giles (15 tackles) have two while Cameron Hunt has one interception.

Guy Myers leads the Cobras and the NAL in rushing yards rushing 74 times for 393 yards and his 16 rushing touchdowns are second to Tommy Armstrong. Myers has completed 58.3 of his passes going 127 for 218 with six interceptions while throwing 24 touchdowns. Myers favorite receiver is Adam Smith who has caught 31 passes (4th rpg) for 395 yards (3rd ypg) and six touchdowns. Running back James Summers has caught 28 passes for 271 yards and seven touchdowns while running the ball 52 times for 161 yards and four touchdowns. Donovan Rasberry has 15 receptions for 161 yards and one touchdown and newcomer Riley Stapleton has caught six balls in two games for 52 yards and 1 touchdown.

The NAL best kicker is the Cobras Kevin DiDio-Weber (47 points) who has hit 39 of 44 extra points, two of six field goals and has one deuce on the season.

Former Beef defensive lineman Gibson Zion leads the Cobras making 35 tackles with five sacks, and 12 tackles for loss. He has 4 quarterback hurries, 1 pass breakup, two forced fumbles, 1 fumble recovery, and 1 kick block. Zion is joined by defensive backs Kevin Simmions 33 tackles, Jamarii Milliken 19 tackles and 1 interception, Javon Hayes 18 tackles and 1 interception.

The Omaha Beef have announced their 2024 Hall of Fame class; Running Back RJ Rollins, TE/OL/WR Chad Mustard, QB Matt LaFleur, Kicker Brandon Stewart, Rump Roaster Doc Southwick, and super fan Pat Kenison will be honored at halftime of the June 8th game between the Beef and Carolina Cobras.

2024 Omaha Beef Schedule (7-0)

Colorado Omaha

March 24, 2pm CT @ Carolina Cobras W 54-43 Avg Pts Scored/G 45.1 (2nd) 46.4 (1st)

March 30, 6:30pm CT Vs Colorado Spartans W 45-32 Avg Pts Allow/G 40.5 (3rd) 28.1 (1st)

April 20, 7pm CT Vs Idaho Horsemen W 63-14 Total Offense/G 231.6 (2nd) 235.0 (1st)

May 4, 6:30pm CT Vs Oklahoma Flying Aces W 42-36 Total Defense/G 207.5 (2nd) 174.1 (1st)

May 11, 6:30pm CT Vs Sioux City Bandits W 33-6 Turnover Margin +6 (2nd) +11 (1st)

May 18, 7:10pm CT @ Sioux City Bandits W 34-32

June 1, 8pm CT @Colorado Spartans W 54-34 Home Record 4-1 4-0

June 8, 6:30pm CT Vs Carolina Cobras Road Record 1-2 3-0

All-time Record 1-0 Omaha

Last Meeting 3/24 @ Carolina, Beef won 54-43

NAL games only for team rank

Projected Starters

Omaha Beef Oklahoma Flying Aces

QB #10 Tommy Armstrong 61/104 passing 852 yds, 15 TD, 2 Int

60-336 yds rushing, 18 TD #10 Guy Myers 127/218 passing 1279 yds, 24 TD, 6 Int 74/405 yds rushing, 16 TD

RB #5 Jeff Mack 62-275 rushing 5 TD; 12-97 rec #11 James Summers 52/161 rush yds 4 TD, 28 rec 271 7 TD

WR #13 Korrell Koehlmoos 15 rec 2221 yds 4 TD #4 Adam Smith 31 rec 395 yds 6 TD, 5-21 rush 1 TD, 28 kr- 511 yds (18.2 avg)

WR #18 Jordon Barton 13 rec 155 yds 3 TD, 5-20 yds rush 1 TD #9 Donovan Rasberry 15 rec 161 yds 1 TD, 2-4 rush

WR #8 Troy Evans Jr 15 rec 249 yds 7 TD, 5-29 yds rush #18 Riley Stapleton 6 rec 52 yds 1 TD

OL #50 Olu'kayode Akinmoladun #55 CJ Cain

OL #52 Edarius Anderson OL has given up 5 sack on season #98 Dashawn Johnson OL has given up 10 sack on season

OL #92 Nathan Roehr #62 J Herrington

DL #1 Rudy Ngougni 29 tackles, 5 sack, 6 TFL, safety #15 Gibson Zion 35 tackles, 5 sack, 12 TFL, 1 INT, 1PB, 4 QBH, 2 FF, 1 FR, 1 BK

DL #44 Zion Farmer 12 tackles, 1.5 sacks, 3 TFL, 2 QBH #13 Caleb Lowery 9 tackles 1 PB

DL #15 Rodell Rahmaan 25 tackles, 6 sacks, 7 TFL, 3 FF, safety #12 Jay Hall 3 tackles

LB #7 Cameron Hunt 21 tackles, 1 sack, 4.5 TFL, 3 FF, 2 FR, 1 INT, 1 PB, 5 QBH, 1 BK #26 Rathel Carter 11 tackles, 1 TFL, 1 sack, 1 QBH, 1 FR

DB #21 Trey Dudley-Giles 15 tackles, 2 INT, 1 TFL, 1 PB, 1 FF, 1 FR #7 J Milliken 19 tackles, 1 INT, 3 PB

DB #11 Adorian Beach 5 tackles 1 INT #19 Javon Hayes 18 tackles, 3 INT, 7 FB, 1 FR, 1 FF

DB #0 Ponce Deleon 57 tackles, 1.5 TFL, 1 FF,4 INT, 2 PB #21 Kevin Simmons 33 tackles,.5 TFL 5 PB, 1 FR

DB #2 Terrance Jackson Jr 31 tackles, 1.5 TFL, 2 INT, 2 PB, 1 FR #2 Julius Gregory 11 tackles, 1 TFL, 1 INT, 1 PB

K #35 Paul Ortiz 4/7 PAT, 0-2 FG, 2 Deuce #6 Kevin DiDio-Weber 39/44 PAT, 2/6 FG (32yd Long), 1 deuce

NAL Player of the Week Awards-

Tommy Armstrong- (Offensive) Week 2, Week 6, Week 9

Dylan Pettway - (Defensive) Week 2

Camron Hunt II (Defensive) Week 6

Rudy Ngougni - (Defensive) Week 8

Ponce Deleon - (Defensive) Week 9, Week 10

Paul Ortiz - (Special Teams) week 12

Beef All-Time records vs. (As of 5/27/24)

Overall record Regular Season Post-Season Home Away

Sioux City Bandits 28-24 24-24 4-0 15-11 13-13

Oklahoma Fly Aces 4-0 4-0 0-0 3-0 1-0

Carolina Cobras 1-0 1-0 0-0 0-0 1-0

Colorado Spartans 2-0 2-0 0-0 1-0 1-0

Idaho Horsemen 1-0 1-0 0-0 1-0 0-0

Beef Championships-

CIF Champions Bowl VI (2021) and VIII (2023)

Name Beef Record for current rank Prior Stat 2024 Current total up next

Jeff Mack rushing yds 4 793 275 1068 3rd Clinton Childs (2000-03) 1797

Jeff Mack rushing attempts 4 244 62 306 3rd James McNear (2007-13) 379

Jeff Mack rushing TD 8 17 5 22 7th Anthony Iannotti 28

Jeff Mack pass receptions 14 59 12 71 13th 69 Montero Debose 69, 12th Norman Darden 72

Jeff Mack All-purpose 6 1719 506 2225 5th LeAndrew Moore 2234

Jeff Mack TD Scored 13 20 5 25 12th Jonathan Ray 26, 10th Iannotti/Moore 28

Jeff Mack kick returns 11th 25 7 32 10th Lawrence Pullen 38

Jeff Mack kick return yards 12 393 134 527 11th 562 Allen Burrell 562, 10th Lawrence Pullen 689

Tommy Armstrong rushing yards 8 384 336 720 7th Le'Andre Moore (2002-04) 736

Tommy Armstrong rushing attempts 9 80 60 140 8th Deshawn Jones 208

Tommy Armstrong rushing TD 4 19 18 37 3rd James McNear (2007-13) 47

Tommy Armstrong passing attempts 8 164 104 268 7th Chris Cofin (2014) 317

Tommy Armstrong Passing completions 8 102 61 163 7th Chris Cofin 200

Tommy Armstrong passing yards 7th 1279 852 2131 6th John McMenamin 2202

Tommy Armstrong passing TD 7 32 15 47 6th Anthony Iannotti (2017-18) 49

Tommy Armstrong Total offense 6 1663 1188 2851 5th Chuck Wright 2716, 4th Troy Travis 3327

Tommy Armstrong TD Responsible 5 51 33 84 4th Andrew Jackson 93, 3rd Troy Travis 87

Trey Dudley-Giles kick return yards 15th 442 1 443 13th David Horne (2008-09) 464

Trey Dudley-Giles kick returns 11th 29 0 29 10th Lawrence Pullen (2007) 38

Trey Dudley-Giles interceptions 3rd 14 2 16 2nd Chris Perry

Trey Dudley-Giles interception yards 2 232 74 306 2nd to Chris Perry

Trey Dudley-Giles Tackles 3 221 15 236 3rd Chris Perry 235, 2nd Chris Eads 256

Trey Dudley-Giles pass defended 6th 32 3 35 5th Taylor Hawkins (2019-21,22) 36, 4th Diezeas Calbert (2008-15) 37

