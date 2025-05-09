Beef vs Bandits Round Two

May 9, 2025 - National Arena League (NAL)

Part two of the battle of I-29 takes place this Saturday as the Omaha Beef (5-1) travel to Sioux City's Tyson Events Center to take on the Sioux City Bandits (3-3). Omaha took the first matchup 24-17 on April 19th at Liberty First Credit Union Arena as they scored 14 unanswered points to come from behind and beat the Bandits for the seventh time in a row and the Beef's 30th win in the series. This game will mark the 55th time the two teams have met with the Beef holding a 30-24 record in the Battle of I-29. The Beef are on top of the National Division with a perfect 3-0 record while the Bandits are 3-1.

Omaha hosted the Dallas Falcons in a non-National Arena League game last Saturday defeating the Falcons 70-0. Tabyus Taylor scored three times on the ground and three different players threw touchdowns to five different players as the Beef scored on all ten possessions, including a pick six by the defense. Caleb Shudak had a perfect 7 for 7 on extra points.

This Beef team is a little different than the team that played the Bandits three weeks ago. Gone are Jeff Mack, Troy Evans, Cameron Hunt, Joshua Hollins and in their place are Reggie Patrick, Jamon Langford, Trae Fields-Jackson, and Ralph Green. In the last meeting Lorenzo Brown went 18 for 24, 150 yards and one touchdown and Omaha controlled the clock winning the time of possession by 11 minutes and 46 seconds. They ran 51 plays compared to Sioux City's 40 and outgained them 192-162.

In the National Arena League games Brown averages 99.5 yards per game while completing 54 percent of his passes, going 47 for 87 with 7 touchdowns and only one interception. The quarterback has carried the ball 34 times for 80 yards and scored four touchdowns. Tabyus "Champ" Taylor has gained 25 yards on eight carries since arriving in Omaha. Korell Kohlmoos, 4th in NAL in receptions per game, is leading the team with 18 catches for 145 yards. Devanaire Conliffe (5 receptions - 65 yds, 2 TD), Brentley Allen (2 receptions - 15 yds), and newcomers Trae Fields-Jackson and Jamon Langford make up the other receivers.

The Beef defense continues its strong play ranking second in pass defense allowing 77 ypg while their rush defense ranks fourth allowing 56.5 ypg. Defensive back Trey Dudley-Giles leads the NAL with 5 of the teams' ten interceptions. Dudley-Giles, Beef's career interceptions leader, is moving closer to more Beef records. He needs five total tackles to tie Chris Eads with 256 tackles in second place, while he needs three unassisted tackles to tie the current Sioux City Bandit Chris Perry in 2nd place with 182 unassisted tackles.

Marcus Grey is the leading tackler in the NAL with 49 (9.8 tpg) while linemen Rodell Rahmaan (25 tackles) and Jayshawn Washington (22 tackles) sit in second and third place. Linebacker Kye Black and Washington leads the team with two sacks apiece.

Sioux City traveled to Nampa, ID this past Sunday and defeated the Horsemen 78-42. Verlon Reed completed four passes with three going for touchdowns, while Tyler Lauenstein completed four passes with two of them going for touchdowns. Andrew Prohaska rushed 11 times for 80 yards and scored three touchdowns as Fred Bruno added 3 carries for 31 yards and two touchdowns. Damond Powell (2 receptions -66 yds, 1 TD), Devond Blair Jr (2 receptions -36 yds, 2 TD), Brandon Shepard (2 receptions -35 yds, 1 TD), Bruno (1 reception -34 yds, 1 TD) all caught TD passes.

NAL leading rusher Drew Prohaska leads the Bandits with 323 rushing yards on 78 carries with 11 touchdowns and has caught 14 passes for 106 yards and ran back five kick returns for 119 yards. Prohaska averages 12.7 points per game, 4th in the NAL. Sioux City's rushing attack also includes Fred Bruno (17-96 yards, 4 TD), and quarterback Verlon Reed has carried the ball 21 times for 59 yards and five touchdowns. Reed is also the leading passer, completing 54.8% of his passes with 10 touchdowns and four interceptions, while Tyler Lauenstein is completing 66.7% of his passes with four touchdowns and one interception. Damond Powell, 2nd in NAL receiving yards per game, is the Sioux city reception leader grabbing 19 passes for 329 yards and five touchdowns, while Brandon Shepard has caught 7 for 147 and four touchdowns.

Linebacker Juan Moore leads the team with 48 tackles (third in NAL with 8 tpg), defensive back Carlton Watkins is second with 41 tackles (7th in NAL with 6.8 tpg) and linemen Devin Groenhagen sits third with 26 tackles. Laronji Vason-McCoy has picked off three passes and Justin Gilbert has two interceptions.

Sioux City signed former Beef players Jeff Mack II and Troy Evans Jr this week. Mack, the Beef's leading rusher, rushed for 124 yards on 42 carries in five games, scoring seven touchdowns and catching eight passes for 54 yards and one touchdown. Mack played for Sioux City in 2017 and 2021, gaining 602 rushing yards on 161 carries and 32 rushing touchdowns. He was with Omaha in 2016, 2018, and 2023-2025, gaining 1283 yards (4th all-time) on 365 carries (4th all-time) and scored 47 rushing touchdowns (7th all-time). Evans Jr was second on Beef this season with 15 receptions for 134 yards and three touchdowns.

OTHER NOTES:

Omaha's longest winning streak in the series is 10 games. (6/16/2007 to 4/27/2013). Omaha's longest losing streak is 7 games. (4/24/2015 to 5:27/2017)

Omaha is 13-11 at the Tyson Events Center.

Erv Strohbeen is 17-14 vs Omaha. There have been 10 coaches for the Beef during that span.

These two teams' kickers are the top extra point specialists. Sioux City is 14 of 18 (78%), Omaha is 12 of 17 (.71%).

Sioux City leads NAL Red zone offense touchdown rate with 82% (23-28) while Omaha is 2nd at 80% (16-20).

