NAL Preview: Week 10

OMAHA, NE - Its Mother's Day weekend in the National Arena League as week 10 kicks off with three exciting games across the league all on Saturday night. Check out the full preview for each game. All Week 10 games at www.nationalarenaleague.com/videos/collection#/Games available on all mobile devices or watch on your smart TV by going to our 2025 Season Video Playlist on YouTube.

Week 10 Preview:

Shreveport Rouxgaroux (2-3) vs. Columbus Lions (2-3)

In a major American Division Matchup the Rouxgaroux and Lions battle tied at 2-3 overall the winner will advance to second in the American division second only to Beaumont who remains undefeated unless they face an upset in West Virginia Saturday.

Beaumont Renegades (5-0) vs. Wheeling Miners (2-4)

If there is one thing to know about this young Renegades team, they find a way to win. Standing at 5-0 as the only unbeaten team they have four games left to be crown their first undefeated regular season in the NAL to make that happen they have to battle on the road, this weekend they face the Wheeling Miners, the Miners are more than willing to be the first to upset the Renegades as many teams have come close but haven't sealed the deal. Will the Renegades become one game closer to the undefeated season? Or will the Miners be the first to finally take down the Beaumont Renegades.

Omaha Beef (5-1) vs. Sioux City Bandits (3-3)

The Beef are on a roll, currently 5-1 and undefeated in their division. Saturday night they not only face a tough inner division opponent they face their deepest rival and the longest lasting rivalry in the sport. The Beef have won their last two games including a victory over Sioux City, however, beating the Bandits in a close match in Omaha is one thing beating the Bandits in Iowa is a whole other story and one that hasn't been written yet this season. Coach Erv and his Bandits are ready to welcome the division leader as an opportunity for them to correct their record and make their own moves up the National Division standings.

Week 10 - Players to Watch

Offensive: Drew Prohaska (RB) Sioux City Bandits

Dominate performance last week with three rushing touchdowns. This playmaker can be the difference regardless of the opponent if he has repeat hat trick Omaha may need to rely on a 70 point performance to win the game.

Defensive: Trey Dudley-Giles (DB) Omaha Beef

Five interceptions this season against NAL opponents (tied for 1st in the NAL). Giles is one several defensive monsters the Beef have on their roster but plays a key piece in Beef's backfield. If Omaha is success in finally slowing down the Bandits MVP caliber running back, they'll have no choice but the throw putting the game in Dudley-Giles hands. Keep an eye on this athlete.







