Beef Beat Bandits for Second Time this Season, 55-42

May 10, 2025 - National Arena League (NAL)

Omaha Beef News Release







The Omaha Beef jumped out to a 17-point lead and beat the Sioux City Bandits for the eighth straight time in a 55-42 victory Saturday in Sioux City at the Tyson Events Center. The 55th all-time meeting between the two teams saw the Beef passing game getting 200 yards and the defense getting a pick six as the Beef now lead the all-time series 31-24.

The Beef used a four-play opening drive to score first as Tabyus Taylor rushed in from three yards and Caleb Shudak extra point gave Omaha a 7-0 lead. A defensive stop and missed field goal from deep in Sioux City's own territory gave the ball back to Omaha with 2:28 left in the first quarter. Omaha finished the seven-play drive with a Shudak 22-yard field goal. Another long field goal was missed by Sioux City, which led to another Beef scoring drive. Korell Kohlmoos ended the four-play drive with a 11-yard touchdown reception from Lorenzo Brown and the Beef lead 17-0 with 6:45 remaining in the second quarter.

Sioux City finally scored as Devond Blair caught a three-yard touchdown pass from Tyler Lauenstein, who had replaced starter Verlon Reed with 2:48 remaining in the first half. However, the two teams exchanged more scoring in the final 36 seconds of the first half. Brown hit Devanaire Conliffe for a 39-yard touchdown, then 17 seconds later Sioux City's Fred Bruno caught a 17-yard touchdown. Omaha finished the first half with another 22-yard field goal from Shudak and went into half leading 27-14. Shudak was a perfect 7 for 7 on extra point kicks for the game.

The Bandits got the ball first in the third quarter and scored as Blair caught his second touchdown from Lauenstein, but Omaha would get the next two scores. Conliffe caught another bomb from Brown, this one 36 yards, and ended the game with five receptions for 127 yards as he beat Sioux City's defensive backs on multiple deep passes.

Omaha's Trey Dudley-Giles grabbed his 23rd career interception and sixth one this year and returned it 51 yards and the Omaha lead was back to 20 points, 41-21, with 4:35 in the third quarter. Dudley-Giles now is tied with Chris Perry with four interception returns for touchdowns in his Beef career.

Sioux City's Drew Prohaska scored from two yards as the third quarter ended with the Beef leading 41-28. Prohaska entered the game leading the NAL in rushing but finished with only 34 yards on nine carries.

Omaha increased it led again to 20 as Kohlmoos caught his second touchdown this one from 23 yards. Brown finished the game 12 of 18 for 200 yards and four touchdowns. Kohlmoos had five receptions for 46 yards.

Sioux City would come back again as Lauenstein would fumble at the one-yard line, but Brandon Sheperd recovered it for a touchdown with 6:58 remaining. The Bandits defense then stopped the Beef on downs, and they closed it to a six-point game with 1:29 remaining when Prohaska scored from a yard out. However, Omaha recovered the on-side kick and Taylor scored from nine yards and time ran out for Sioux City. Taylor ran the ball 16 times for 59 yards.

The Beef defense was led by Marcus Grey with nine tackles as Rodell Rahmaan added seven. Jonathan Adam had the other interception for the Beef as they held Sioux City to 12 of 24 passing for 122 yards between the two quarterbacks. Juan Moore and Carlton Watkins lead the Bandits with nine tackles each.

Omaha is on a bye this coming week before hosting Shreveport on May 24th at Liberty First Credit Union Arena.







