Beef vs Spartans Preview

March 14, 2025 - National Arena League (NAL)

Omaha Beef News Release







Colorado Spartans @ Omaha Beef

March 15th - 6:30pm CT

Liberty First Credit Union Arena

vs

The Omaha Beef are currently 1-0, maintaining a 22-game winning streak as they prepare for their home opener at Liberty First Credit Union Arena in Ralston on Saturday. The visiting Colorado Spartans are also 1-0, having secured a road victory against the Wheeling Miners with a score of 49-44. Omaha's defense forced three turnovers and limited the Shreveport Rouxgaroux to 18 points. Colorado accumulated 251 yards of offense and achieved seven rushing touchdowns in their win. The Beef defense is again leading the National Arena League in the most defensive categories after the first week. They gave up only 18 points and 110 yards of total offense. In 2024 Omaha had a turnover margin of +12, getting 16 interceptions and 7 fumbles and this year they are off to another ball hawking start. Omaha picked off Shreveport three times last week. Defensive linemen Rodell Rahmaan, KeDarius Davis, and Jayshawn Washington controlled the line of scrimmage, while defensive backs Marcus Gray, Trey Dudley-Giles, Cameron McCauley each had a pick.

The offense had a strong ground game as they ran the ball 24 times for 66 yards and four touchdowns. Quarterback Lorenzo Brown picked up 17 yards on eight carries and scored twice while longtime running back Jeff Mack carried the ball 10 times for 41 yards and scored once. Brown also went 5 of 15 passing for 46 yards and two touchdowns. Troy Evans Jr and Jeff Mack were on the receiving end of those touchdowns. Mack now has run for 1200 yards on 333 attempts during his Beef career, which ranks him fourth all-time.

The Beef's rookie kicker Caleb Studak went 1 for 3 on extra points and 0 for 1 on field goals last week @ Shreveport.

Spartan's quarterback, Aaron Aiken, ran for six touchdowns with 69 yards on 16 carries, as Colorado ran a total of 134 yards averaging 4.5 yards per carry. Thurlow Wilkins gained 48 yards on 11 carries and scored one touchdown, while Steven Newbold Jr added 11 yards on 3 carries. Aiken also completed six of nine passes for 59 yards.

Sam Hammond led the defense with seven tackles and three sacks. Colorado achieved four sacks, with five players recording a tackle for loss. Byron Cooper and Easias Gandy, NAL defensive player of week, each made nine tackles, Isaiah Hall had seven, and Cory Henry had two tackles including one sack. The Wheeling Miners completed 18 of 23 passes for 196 yards and picked up 21 first downs vs the Spartans.

Luis Ferraria successfully converted five out of seven extra-point kicks but missed his lone field goal attempt. Colorado had limited opportunities to return kicks, with only four of eight Miners' kickoffs going past midfield. Steve Newbold Jr averaged 22 yards on his four attempts.

This week Omaha signed running back Josh Batiste, wideout Kentwon Brown and defensive back Ponce Deleon. They also placed Chad Hall on season-ending injury reserve and Jonathan Adams and Lekelan Bougere on 14-day IR.

Omaha beat Colorado twice last season. In the game played in Ralston the Beef won 45-32 and the game played in Loveland the Beef won 54-34.

The Beef are off until April 13th when they travel to Beaumont, Texas to take on the Renegades who's only regular season game this season was on March 8th when they defeated the Sioux City Bandits 49-46.

OTHER NOTES:

2025 Omaha Beef Schedule (1-0)

Colorado Omaha

March 8, 7pm CT @ Shreveport Rouxgaroux 41-18 Avg Pts Scored/G 49 (1st) 41 (5th)

March 15, 6:30pm CT Vs Colorado Spartans Avg Pts Allow/G 44 (3rd) 18 (1st)

March 29, 6:30pm CT Vs Idaho Horsemen Total Offense/G 193 (4th) 130 (5th)

April 13, 6pm CT @ Beaumont Renegades Total Defense/G 251 (5th) 110 (1st)

April 19, 6:30pm CT Vs Sioux City Bandits Turnover Margin -1 (5th) +3 (1st)

May 3, 6:30pm CT Vs Arlington Longhorns

May 10, 7:10pm CT @ Sioux City Bandits Home Record 0-0 0-0

May 24, 6:30pm CT Vs Shreveport Rouxgaroux Road Record 1-0 1-0

May 31, 8pm CT @ Colorado Spartans All-time Record 2-0

Last Meeting 6/1/24 @Loveland, Beef 54-34

3/30/24 @Ralston Beef 45-32

Beef Season Stats NAL games only for team rank

Projected Starters

Omaha Beef (1-0) Colorado Spartans (1-0)

QB #8 Lorenzo Brown 5 of 15, 46 yds passing 2 TD, 8 carries 17 yds, 2 TD #8 Aaron Aiken 6 of 9, 59 yds passing, 16 rush 69 yds 6 TD

RB #5 Jeff Mack 10 carries 41 yds 2 TD, 2 Rec 14 yds 1 TD #4 Thurlow Wilkins 11 rushes 48 yds 1 TD; 1 Rec 14 yds

WR #0 Troy Evans Jr 2 Rec 24 yds 1 TD #11 Bizzet Woodley 1 Rec 18 yds

WR #23 Prince Shonola 1 Rec 12 yds #3 Steven Newbold Jr 2 rec 13 yds, 3 rushes 17 yds, 4 KR 52 yds

WR #13 Korell Koehlmoos 2 Rec 14 yds #2 Greg Dent 1 rec 5 yds

OL #92 Demarcus Mills #54 Faleaoga Russell

OL #71 Reggie Patrick #73 Anthony Wilson

OL #50 Olu'kayode Akinmoladun #77 Letrell Golden or #90 Jack Robinson

DL #15 Rodell Rahmaan 4 tackles, #10 Sam Hammond 7 tackles, 3 sacks, 4 TFL

DL #44 Ralph Turner #0 Cory Henry 2 tackles, 1 sack, 1 TFL

DL #2 Jayshawn Washington 4 tackles, 1 FF #15 James Riddle 3 tackles

LB #11 Kye Black 3 tackles #7 Byron Cooper 9 tackles, 1 TFL

DB #1 Terrance Jackson 3 tackles #6 Easias Gandy 9 tackles, 2.5 TFL

DB #6 Marcus Gray 10 tackles, 1 INT #5 Demario Mays 3 tackles,

DB #21 Trey Dudley-Giles 2 tackles, 1 INT #21 Isaiah Hall 7 tackles, .5 TFL

DB #4 Kameron McCuley 1 tackle, 1 INT #1 Travion Mosby 3 tackles

K #16 Caleb Shudak 1-3 PAT, 0-2 FG #46 Luis Ferraria 5-7 PAT, 0-1 FG

NAL Player of the Week Awards-

Beef All-Time records vs. (As of 3/09/25)

Overall record Regular Season Post-Season Home Away

Sioux City Bandits 29-24 24-24 5-0 16-11 13-13

Oklahoma Fly Aces 4-0 4-0 0-0 3-0 1-0

Carolina Cobras 2-0 2-0 0-0 1-0 1-0

Colorado Spartans 2-0 2-0 0-0 1-0 1-0

Idaho Horsemen 1-0 1-0 0-0 1-0 0-0

Shreveport Rouxgaroux 1-0 1-0 0-0 0-0 1-0

Beaumont Renegades 0-0 0-0 0-0 0-0 0-0

Beef Championships-

CIF Champions Bowl VI (2021) and VIII (2023), NAL (2024)

Omaha Championship results (3/5)

IFPL Championship (2001)- Tennessee Thundercats @ Omaha - Tennessee 47-38

CIF Champions Bowl 6 (2021) - Omaha @ Salina - Omaha 40-39

CIF Champions Bowl 7 (2022) - Omaha @ Salina - Salina 38-34

CIF Champions Bowl 8 (2023) - Salina @ Omaha - Omaha 50-30

NAL Championship (2024) - Sioux City @ Omaha - Omaha 47-46 2 OT's

Beef Records to watch: (As of 3/11/25)

Jeff Mack

Rushing yards - 4th) 1200 1. RJ Rollins, 2628 2. James McNear, 1992 3. Clinton Childs, 1797

Rushing attempts - 4th) 333 1. RJ Rollins, 701 2. Clinton Childs, 431 3. James McNear, 379

All-purpose yards - 5th) 2405 1. Steve Lovell, 6032 3. Chris Perry, 2438 4. Clinton Childs, 2416

Rushing TDs - 8th) 24 1. RJ Rollins, 75 6. DeShawn Jones, 30 7. Anthony Iannotti, 28

Trey Dudley-Giles

Interceptions - T-2nd) 18 1. Dontae Jones, 20 2. Chris Perry, 18

INT return yards - 2nd) 309 1. Chris Perry, 312

INT return TDs - T-2nd) 3 1. Chris Perry, 4

Fumble return yards - 2nd) 56 1. Jayshawn Washington, 65

Total tackles - 3rd) 245 1. Brent Hafford, 299 2. Chris Eads, 256

Unassisted tackles - 2nd) 174 1. Chris Perry, 182

Assisted tackles - 10th) 71 1. Brent Hafford, 142 8. Jesse Robertson, 78 9.Dontae Jones, 77

Fumble returns yds - 2nd) 56 1. Jayshawn Washington, 65

Fumble returns - T-2nd) 2 1. Dwayne Harris, 3

Jayshawn Washington

Fumble return yds- 1st) 65

Fumble returns - 2nd) 2 1. Dwayne Harris, 3

Fumble TD returns - 1st) 3

