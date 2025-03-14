Week 2 National Arena League Preview

OMAHA, NE - The National Arena League is scheduled to kick off week 2 tonight with games played between March 14-15. The Idaho Horsemen make their 2025 debut tonight against the Sioux City Bandits (0-1) at the Tyson Events Center in Iowa. Sioux City who played in the 2024 NAL Championship Game, fell in a close game for their season opener on road against NAL expansion team Beaumont Renegades 49-46, who enter the league undefeated. Saturday, we have double header with the return of Coach Res his first time returning to Greensboro not as the head coach of the Cobras but as the opponent head coach with the Wheeling Miners (0-1). The Miners and Cobras play for the first time in league history for a much anticipated rivalry. The game will mark Coach Bonner's first game as the head coach of the Carolina Cobras. The battle of the unbeaten and the National Arena League "Game of the Week" will take place Saturday Night as the Colorado Spartans (1-0) visit the National Arena League defending Champion Omaha (1-0). The Omaha Beef have never lost a game in the National Arena League but the Spartans are ready to change that after taking down a previous league champion and a 2024 undefeated Wheeling Miners team on the road in West Virginia, a 2-0 road game start will be a powerful start for this second year Colorado Spartans team led by Head Coach Fred Shaw.

See below for schedule games and how to watch as well as who to watch.

Week 2 Preview:

Friday, March 14

(0-0) Idaho Horsemen vs. (0-1) Sioux City Bandits

Saturday, March 15

(0-1) Wheeling Miners vs. (0-0) Carolina Cobras

Saturday, March 15 - NAL GAME OF THE WEEK

(1-0) Colorado Spartans vs. (1-0) Omaha Beef

Player of the Week (Week 1)

LB | Easias Gandy - Colorado Spartans

