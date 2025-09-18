42 Degrees Named Official Brand and Wellness Partner of Omaha Beef

Published on September 18, 2025 under National Arena League (NAL)

Omaha Beef News Release







Omaha, NE - 42 Degrees, Omaha's premier destination for wellness and lifestyle, proudly announces its new role as the Official Brand and Wellness Partner of the Omaha Beef, one of the longest-running professional indoor football teams in the nation. This partnership highlights community experiences.

As the Official Brand and Wellness Partner, 42 Degrees will work alongside the Beef to introduce wellness-driven initiatives for the team and fans alike, including community outreach programs, game-day activations, and local events designed to inspire unity.

"We are not only excited to have 42 Degrees return as a partner for the 2026 season, but are proud to announce that we have expanded their involvement and role with the organization," said Ricky Bertz, CEO & Owner of Omaha Beef. "As an organization, we are always looking for advantages and opportunities to give us a leg up on our competition on and off the field. Through this expanded partnership with 42 Degrees, I know that our players and staff will be in a better position to capitalize in all areas of wellness and recovery that will help assist us in our goal of bringing home another championship for the upcoming 2026 season."

For 42 Degrees, the partnership represents more than brand visibility. It's a chance to give back to Omaha in meaningful ways.

"At 42 Degrees, we believe wellness starts with community," said Scott Haber, President of 42 Degrees. "By partnering with the Omaha Beef, we're able to support not only the team and fans, but also the communities and neighborhoods that make Omaha special. Together, we'll create opportunities that go beyond gameday and positively impact everyday lives."

Fans can expect to see 42 Degrees throughout the Beef's 2026 season with activations at home games.







National Arena League Stories from September 18, 2025

42 Degrees Named Official Brand and Wellness Partner of Omaha Beef - Omaha Beef

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.