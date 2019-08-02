Beast Sign Former Nipissing Captain Robichaud
August 2, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Brampton Beast News Release
BRAMPTON, ONTARIO - The Brampton Beast announce today that they have signed forward Erik Robichaud for the 2019-20 season.
The diminutive forward made his ECHL debut this past season with the Greenville Swamp Rabbits. He suited up in six games and registered one goal and one assist.
Prior to his time in Greenville, Robichaud spent time in USports with the Nipissing Lakers. His fifth and final season saw the Timmins native captain the squad and register five goals and 24 points in 28 games.
During his time with Nipissing, he was named to the USports (OUA East) All-Rookie Team after a successful 2014-15 season.
Robichaud was a NOJHL champion in 2009-10 with the Abitibi Eskimos and won the league's rookie of the year award the following season.
The hard working forward also joined the junior hockey ranks and played with the Moncton Wildcats and Prince Edward Island Rocket of the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League and the Sarnia Sting of the Ontario Hockey League.
Robichaud is described as a skilled player who doesn't let his size dictate the opportunities he gets. He's a tremendously committed player who will fight for each and every opportunity on the ice.
The Beast open their seventh season on Saturday, October 12th at the CAA Centre vs. the Toledo Walleye.
