Growlers Acquire Tommy Panico from Worcester

August 2, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Newfoundland Growlers News Release





ST. JOHN'S, NL - The Newfoundland Growlers, Proud affiliate of the Toronto Maple Leafs announced today that they have acquired the rights to defenceman Tommy Panico from the Worcester Railers in exchange for Future Considerations. Panico has signed a one-year ECHL contract with the Growlers.

Panico, 24, appeared in 37 games last season with the Worcester Railers where he picked up 4 points (2 goals, 2 assists) and recorded 8 penalty minutes.

Prior to joining the Railers, Panico spent four seasons playing at UMass Lowell, where he skated in 31 games his senior year, collecting a career high 20 points including eight goals and 12 assists. His 20 points tied him at eighth among defensemen in the Hockey East, and second in goals for defensemen. In his four seasons with UMass Lowell, Panico played in 115 games and amassed 11 goals and 31 assists for 42 points.

