Forward Brady Wiffen Signs First Pro Contract with Royals

Reading, PA - The Reading Royals, proud ECHL affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, have signed rookie forward Brady Wiffen to an ECHL contract for the 2019-20 season, Head Coach Kirk MacDonald announced Thursday. Wiffen was an alternate captain at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (R.P.I.) last season and tied for the school's lead with eight goals (13 pts.). The Royals have signed nine players this offseason.

The St. Mary's, ON native stands 6-foot-3 and weighs 200 pounds. This is the second signing of the week for the Royals, who agreed to terms with forward Trevor Gooch on an ECHL deal Wednesday.

2019-20 Royals roster

Defensemen (3): #27 Jeremy Beaudry, #75 Joe Masonius, #77 Jimmy Mazza

Forwards (6): #7 Trevor Gooch, #9 Brayden Low, #13 Olivier Labelle, #21 Frank DiChiara, #28 Brady Wiffen, #81 Corey Mackin

They said it

Wiffen: "Coach MacDonald reached out to me and I liked what I heard. Coach said he likes how I'm a center that can play wing. I like having the versatility of being able to play both and helping with what the team needs."

MacDonald: "Brady is coming off a good NCAA season and we think he can help bolster our lineup. His size was a huge asset for him at R.P.I. and he showed a knack for scoring in front of the net."

Career notes

In addition to setting personal NCAA bests last season (8g, 13 pts.), Wiffen collected the R.P.I. Men's Hockey Team's Community Service Award and was named to the ECAC's "Commissioner's List" by posting a 4.0 G.P.A. In 98 NCAA games from 2016-19, the left-handed shot provided 17 goals and 35 points.

In 2014-15 while with Trenton of the OJHL, Wiffen led the league with 53 goals and finished second with 92 points.

