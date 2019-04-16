Beast Fall in Double OT in Game Three

BRAMPTON, ONTARIO - Etienne Marcoux made 55 saves but the Beast fall in double overtime to the tune of 3-2 against the Newfoundland Growlers.

The Brampton Beast returned home for game three of their opening round playoff series against the Newfoundland Growlers.

The series had been close, but the Beast had wound up on the wrong side of a pair of 2-1 decisions in games one and two.

The Beast would break the ice first and open the scoring with a goal from Jonathan Racine. A Growlers defensive breakdown led to a great scoring chance from Daniel Ciampini.

It would be denied by the shoulder of Growlers netminder Michael Garteig, but Racine was following closely and was able to lift the puck up and over for the 1-0 lead at 16:02.

It was the first goal to be scored in the first period of the entire three game series to date.

Goaltender Etienne Marcoux stood tall and kept the Beast in the game with a bevy of saves. Brampton would head into the first intermission up 1-0 and trailing in shots by a slim count of 13-12.

The Beast added to their lead in the second period with a power play goal off the stick of Aaron Luchuk.

Jordan Henry was down and wreaking havoc near the net and his initial shot was saved by Garteig. Luchuk followed the play and was able to worm his way free and poke home the rebound for a 2-0 Beast lead at 13:48.

Brampton headed to their dressing room up 2-0 after 40 minutes of play and trailing in shots by a count of 23-22.

The Growlers had themselves a third period and were able to tie the game up with goals from Hudson Elynuik and Giorgio Estephan at 1:11 and 6:48 respectively.

Both Marcoux and Garteig were sensational once again and kept the game locked in a tie for the rest of the third.

The first overtime period solved nothing, as the Beast and Growlers peppered each other with shots but none were able to get through. Brampton headed to their dressing room after the first overtime trailing in shots 54-31 but still knotted up two apiece.

For the second straight contest, the Beast would head to overtime after sixty minutes of play. Shots on goal were 41-27 in the Growlers favour after the third.

The game was finally won in the second overtime by Zach O'Brien, who walked into the zone and fired a laser beam over the shoulder of Marcoux to win the game by a score of 3-2.

Notes: Molson Three Stars 3) O'Brien (NFL) 2) Garteig (NFL) 1) Marcoux (BRA) The Beast finished the contest scoreless on the man advantage. Newfoundland went one-for-six. A do or die game four goes Thursday night at 7:15 PM.

Series: Newfoundland leads the series 3-0

