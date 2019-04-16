Steelheads to Host Free Watch Parties for Games in Utah at SportZone

BOISE, Idaho - The Idaho Steelheads will be hosting free watch parties for all three road games against the Utah Grizzlies this week beginning on Wednesday at 7:00 p.m. in the SportZone, located on the third floor of CenturyLink Arena.

Come enjoy watching the Steelheads continue their quest for the Kelly Cup with fellow fans and the Steelheads community. All three games on Wednesday, Friday and Saturday are available for viewing with a limited food menu and bar service available. In addition, there will also be raffle prizes given out during each game for your chance to win Steelheads prizes.

The Steelheads are currently tied with the Grizzlies at a 1-1 series in the Mountain Division Semifinal of the 2019 U.S. Bank Kelly Cup Playoffs, presented by SmileDirectClub.

Doors for the event open at 6:30 p.m. Fans can enter through the stairwell on the right of the main entrance to CenturyLink Arena from the Grove Plaza or through the lobby elevator. Note: on Friday night, all fans entering through the elevator will need to go through security due to Front Street Fights 19.

The games will be viewed through ECHL.TV with Steelheads broadcaster Collin Schuck on the call. The games can also be heard on 1350 KTIK-AM "The Ticket."

The Steelheads and Grizzlies pick up their series with Game 3 of the Mountain Division Semifinal on Wednesday, Apr. 17 at 7:05 p.m. from CenturyLink Arena. Coverage begins at 6:45 p.m. on 1350 KTIK-AM "The Ticket" and ECHL.TV. Follow along as the Steelheads hunt for their third Kelly Cup Championship at IdahoSteelheads.com and follow the Steelheads on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

