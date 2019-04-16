ECHL Transactions - April 16

Following are the ECHL transactions for Tuesday, April 16, 2019:

AMATEUR TRYOUT PLAYERS RELEASED (unrestricted free agents):

Jacksonville:

Jeff Smith, G

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Brampton:

Add Bo Pieper, F activated from reserve

Delete Mike Folkes, D placed on reserve

Kansas City:

Add Nick Schneider, G assigned from Stockton by Calgary

Delete Nick Schneider, G placed on reserve

Newfoundland:

Add Hudson Elynuik, F assigned by Toronto (AHL)

Delete Todd Skirving, F placed on reserve

Tulsa:

Add Tanner Kaspick, F assigned from San Antonio by St. Louis

Delete Charlie Sampair, F placed on reserve

Utah:

Add Tim McGauley, F assigned by Colorado (AHL)

Delete Jack Walker, F placed on reserve

