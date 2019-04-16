ECHL Transactions - April 16
April 16, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Tuesday, April 16, 2019:
AMATEUR TRYOUT PLAYERS RELEASED (unrestricted free agents):
Jacksonville:
Jeff Smith, G
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Brampton:
Add Bo Pieper, F activated from reserve
Delete Mike Folkes, D placed on reserve
Kansas City:
Add Nick Schneider, G assigned from Stockton by Calgary
Delete Nick Schneider, G placed on reserve
Newfoundland:
Add Hudson Elynuik, F assigned by Toronto (AHL)
Delete Todd Skirving, F placed on reserve
Tulsa:
Add Tanner Kaspick, F assigned from San Antonio by St. Louis
Delete Charlie Sampair, F placed on reserve
Utah:
Add Tim McGauley, F assigned by Colorado (AHL)
Delete Jack Walker, F placed on reserve
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from April 16, 2019
- ECHL Transactions - April 16 - ECHL
- Steelheads to Host Free Watch Parties for Games in Utah at SportZone - Idaho Steelheads
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.