Bears Re-Sign Will Graber

July 20, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Hershey Bears News Release







(Hershey, PA) - The Hershey Bears announced today that the club has re-signed forward Will Graber to a one-year, American Hockey League contract for the 2021-22 season.

Graber, 25, appeared in 20 games with Hershey during his rookie campaign in 2020-21, tallying four points (1g, 3a) and a plus/minus of +5. He made his American Hockey League debut on Feb. 17 at Binghamton and scored his first professional goal on Feb. 24 at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton. The 6'5", 190-pound Graber played both forward and defense for the Bears last season, but the former Dartmouth standout is expected to move to forward full-time during the upcoming campaign.

The Colorado native also played in 11 games with Hershey's ECHL affiliate, the South Carolina Stingrays, recording one assist. Prior to turning pro, Graber had 97 points (35 goals, 65 assists) in 123 games at Dartmouth College. He was selected to the 2017-18 All-Ivy League Second Team after a 26-point campaign that year. He collected 25 or more points for the Big Green in three consecutive seasons.

The Bears open the 2021-22 season on Saturday, October 16 at GIANT Center. Season Ticket Packages for the 2021-22 season are on sale now featuring discounts and great benefits, with options ranging from Full Season Tickets to Flex-10 Plans. Further information may be found at HersheyBears.com/tickets/season-tickets.php. A complete season schedule will be released later this summer.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from July 20, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.