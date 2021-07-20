21-22 Schedule Matrix Announced
July 20, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Tucson Roadrunners News Release
Tucson, Arizona - The Tucson Roadrunners today announced their opponents for the 2021-2022 AHL season along with how many times they will play each foe at the Tucson Arena as well as on the road.
The complete 68-game Roadrunners AHL schedule for the season with dates and times will be released in the coming days.
Abbotsford: 2 Home, 2 Away
Bakersfield: 3 Home, 3 Away
Colorado: 4 Home, 4 Away
Henderson: 4 Home, 4 Away
Iowa: 2 Home, 2 Away
Ontario: 4 Home, 4 Away
Rockford: 2 Home, 2 Away
San Jose: 3 Home, 3 Away
San Diego: 4 Home, 4 Away
Stockton: 4 Home, 4 Away
Texas: 2 Home, 2 Away
