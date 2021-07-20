21-22 Schedule Matrix Announced

Tucson, Arizona - The Tucson Roadrunners today announced their opponents for the 2021-2022 AHL season along with how many times they will play each foe at the Tucson Arena as well as on the road.

The complete 68-game Roadrunners AHL schedule for the season with dates and times will be released in the coming days.

Abbotsford: 2 Home, 2 Away

Bakersfield: 3 Home, 3 Away

Colorado: 4 Home, 4 Away

Henderson: 4 Home, 4 Away

Iowa: 2 Home, 2 Away

Ontario: 4 Home, 4 Away

Rockford: 2 Home, 2 Away

San Jose: 3 Home, 3 Away

San Diego: 4 Home, 4 Away

Stockton: 4 Home, 4 Away

Texas: 2 Home, 2 Away

