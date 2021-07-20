Last Week around the Leagues

by Fran Stuchbury

July 20, 2021 - Champions Indoor Football (CIF)







This past week the American Hockey League team in Abbotsford Announced will be known as the Abbotsford Canucks, the Omaha Beef won its first Champions Indoor Football title, and Casey Stoney was named head coach of the expansion National Women's Soccer League San Diego franchise. Highlights from this week are from the American Hockey League, Western Hockey League, Champions Indoor Football, Canadian Football League, National Women's Soccer League, Major League Soccer United Soccer League Championship, United Soccer League One, Women's National Basketball Association, Big3, Appalachian League, Premier Lacrosse League, Major League Rugby and American Ultimate Disc League.

HOCKEY

American Hockey League

The Vancouver Canucks announced that the club's American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate will be called the Abbotsford Canucks and will feature "Johnny Canuck" as the primary logo. Fans can see full details at abbotsford.canucks.com and on the Abbotsford Canucks social channels which launched. "The Abbotsford Canucks' brand reflects the long history, local connection and new opportunities that this team brings to our community," said City of Abbotsford Mayor, Henry Braun. "I am looking forward to joining all of the fans in cheering on our new hometown team."

The Calgary Flames announce that they have named Mitch Love as head coach of the Stockton Heat. Love joins the Flames organization from his most recent post with the Saskatoon Blades of the Western Hockey League where he has been head coach since 2018. During that period, the Blades advanced to the WHL playoffs in two consecutive seasons and posted a 95-44-12-4 record for a .665 winning percentage (top five in the WHL over that span). Prior to joining the Blades, the native of Quesnel, BC was an assistant coach with the Everett Silvertips for seven seasons, in which the team made the playoffs each year, including an appearance in the WHL Finals in 2017-2018.

ECHL

Florida Everblades President and General Manager Craig Brush announced that Brad Ralph has signed a five-year extension to continue being the Head Coach and Director of Hockey Operations. Ralph will be heading into his sixth season with the Blades and his 12th season as a head coach. In his five seasons with the Everblades, Ralph has amassed a 280-105-34 record and has led the Everblades to the post season every year. Additionally, Ralph has helped the Blades win two Braham Cups in his last five seasons.

Southern Professional Hockey League

The Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) announced that after playing a reduced 42-game schedule with five teams in 2020-2021, the league will drop the puck for its 18th season on Friday, October 15 with 11 teams playing a full 56-game schedule. The SPHL's newest team, the Vermillion County Bobcats, headlines Opening Night as they host Peoria as part of a full five-game schedule. In addition, Huntsville opens their doors to in-state rival Birmingham, Knoxville welcomes Macon, Quad City takes on Evansville and Roanoke plays Fayetteville.

Western Hockey League

The Portland Winterhawks, proud member club of the Western Hockey League (WHL), revealed a new brand identity including a new primary, secondary and wordmark logos, as well as a revised color scheme. "We are so proud to finally have our own identity," began Michael Kramer of Winterhawks Sports Group, owner and managing partner of the franchise. "We feel our new look is fresh and unique, one that we are excited about and believe our community will be as well."

Ontario Hockey League

The Kingston Frontenacs Hockey Club is excited to announce the promotion of Luca Caputi to the Head Coaching role. Luca has spent the last three years with the organization as an Associate Coach, including two years on the bench prior to the cancellation of the 2020-21 season. He has also been an important part of the scouting, drafting, and recruiting of players during his time in Kingston, especially during the last year.

The Sudbury Wolves are pleased to announce the hiring of Greater Sudbury native Craig Duncanson as the hockey club's Head Coach. Craig will be joined by Associate Coaches, Zack Stortini and Darryl Moxam behind the bench. "We are excited to bring Craig Duncanson back to the Sudbury Wolves," said Wolves VP and General Manager Rob Papineau. "He is a very smart and experienced hockey man who is an excellent teacher and communicator. He is a player's coach who has high demands of his players both on and off the ice with results, character, and integrity. We are also extremely happy to have Darryl Moxam and Zack Stortini return as our Associate Coaches with Craig."

FOOTBALL

Champions Indoor Football

The Omaha Beef edged the Liberty, 40-39, in Champions Bowl VI. The Beef sealed the victory with a blocked field goal in the closing seconds to deny the Liberty their first-ever Champions Indoor Football title.

Canadian Football League

SOCCER

National Women's Soccer League

San Diego NWSL President Jill Ellis has appointed England legend and former Manchester United Women's manager Casey Stoney as the first head coach in history, the club announced today. Stoney, 39, joins after managing Manchester United in the FA Women's Super League since 2018. Stoney led Manchester United to 52 wins in 77 competitive matches and secured promotion with the 2018-19 Football Association Women's Championship title, her inaugural season with the club.

Major League Soccer

Nashville SC's Hany Mukhtar scored the fastest hat trick from the start of a game and the second-fastest in terms of time expired. Previous fastest from the start of game was Bradley Wright-Phillips, 27 minutes, in 2016. Fastest hat trick in elapsed time was Harut Karapetyan, 5 minutes, in 1998.

Canadian Premier League

The Canadian Premier League announced the remainder of the 2021 regular season schedule presented by WestJet. The 2021 CPL season has all 8 Clubs playing a 112-match season with 28 matches per Club in a single table format. The season began on Saturday June 26 in Winnipeg, Manitoba with The Kickoff Presented by Volkswagen with each club playing eight matches (32 games total).

United Soccer League Championship

The USL Championship announced the Team of the Week Presented by Cleer Audio for Week 12 of the 2021 regular season with Memphis 901 FC goalkeeper Kyle Morton voted Player of the Week after recording an eight-save shutout in his side's 1-0 victory against Birmingham Legion FC at BBVA Field on Saturday night.

USL League One

After being announced as a USL League One expansion club on January 12, 2021 and seeking community input on its brand, Northern Colorado Hailstorm FC today unveiled its official name and logo. Hailstorm FC will begin play in League One in 2022.

Major Arena Soccer League

The MASL has announced the transfer of the Soles de Sonora membership to the Chihuahua Savage upon meeting certain conditional arena requirements set by the Board of Directors. The Chihuahua Savage led by majority owner Joel Torres, was approved at the Board of Directors meeting held in Dallas, TX in May 2021. The final phase of approval must be completed in early September 2021 upon completion of the new Corner Sport Arena in order to play in the 2021-22 season.

BASKETBALL

Women's National Basketball Association

Arike Ogunbowale scored 26 points and the WNBA All-Star team beat the U.S. Olympic team 93-85 on in the league's All-Star Game. It wasn't a typical All-Star Game, with the two teams playing hard on both ends of the court for the entire game. Usually there isn't much defense played until late in the fourth quarter. The WNBA team led 75-73 midway through the fourth quarter before Ogunbowale had a four-point play to extend the advantage to six. The Olympic squad closed within 83-78 before Ogunbowale, who earned MVP honors for the game, hit another 3-pointer and posed to the crowd, which included many current and former WNBA players and team owners.

BIG 3

BASEBALL

Appalachian League

Open Letter from Boyd Sports on Kingsport Axmen

New team to finish season after Kingsport Axmen's season canceled in wake of incident.

It comes after a former player was arrested and charged after police said he made death threats shortly after the team let him go.

Triple-A-East League

Minor League Baseball (MiLB) and Major League Baseball (MLB) today announced the rescheduling of 10 games at the Triple-A level that were postponed at the start of the 2021 season. The rescheduled games will be played in a new postseason tournament format called the "Triple-A Final Stretch" and will follow the current 120-game Triple-A championship season schedule. All 30 Triple-A Clubs will play five home games and five road games during the Final Stretch.

LACROSSE

Premier Lacrosse League

National Lacrosse League

The National Lacrosse League the largest and most successful professional lacrosse property in the world, will officially start its 35th season with Face Off Weekend, December 3-4th, 2021, with six games across North America, highlighting a series of exciting changes for 2021-22. A new two-Conference format, extended playoffs, and the inaugural season of Panther City Lacrosse Club are among the changes in the upcoming season. The NLL's 14 teams competing this year will be aligned into two Conferences: East (Albany FireWolves, Buffalo Bandits, Georgia Swarm, Halifax Thunderbirds, New York Riptide, Philadelphia Wings, Rochester Knighthawks, and Toronto Rock); and West (Calgary Roughnecks, Colorado Mammoth, Panther City Lacrosse Club, San Diego Seals, Saskatchewan Rush, and Vancouver Warriors).

OTHER SPORTS

Major League Rugby

World TeamTennis

With the 2021 World TeamTennis season just four months away, fans can now officially mark their calendars. World TeamTennis announced its schedule for the 2021 season, with matches starting Nov. 13 and the championship match taking place Nov. 28. The announcement of the 2021 schedule and single match tickets comes as more players commit to play WTT in 2021. Americans Coco Vandeweghe, Mackenzie (Mackie) McDonald and Frances Tiafoe join Canadian Genie Bouchard in the latest addition to the 2021 player field.

American Ultimate Disc League

