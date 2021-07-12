Brad Ralph Signs Five Year Extension with the Everblades

ESTERO, Fla. - Florida Everblades President and General Manager Craig Brush announced Monday that Brad Ralph has signed a five-year extension to continue being the Head Coach and Director of Hockey Operations. Ralph will be heading into his sixth season with the Blades and his 12th season as a head coach.

"Brad's record speaks for itself. He is very passionate about his job, he puts in the time and no one wants to win more than he does. We are fortunate to have Brad make this long-term commitment to the organization, the team and the fans," stated Everblades President and GM Craig Brush. "I look forward to continuing to work with Brad in our quest to bring another Kelly Cup to Southwest Florida."

In his five seasons with the Everblades, Ralph has amassed a 280-105-34 record and has led the Everblades to the post season every year. Additionally, Ralph has helped the Blades win two Braham Cups in his last five seasons.

"I am thankful and proud to enter into a long-term commitment with the Florida Everblades ownership, organization, team, and fan base," said Ralph.

"My family and I bleed blue and green and this organization, with its admirable commitment to excellence, has given me the freedom and tools to contribute to their winning tradition," Ralph continued. "I look forward to continuing the partnership that has given me, my players, and my family so much."

Prior to joining the Blades in 2016, Ralph coached the Kelowna Rockets of the Western Hockey League (WHL), the Idaho Steelheads of the East Coast Hockey League (ECHL), and the Augusta RiverHawks of the Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL). While with the Rockets, Steelheads and RiverHawks, Ralph boasted a coaching record of 251-128-31. Additionally, he has led his team to the post season every season he has coached.

As a player, the Ottawa native appeared in 383 professional games split between the ECHL and the American Hockey League (AHL), while making his National Hockey League (NHL) appearance with the Phoenix Coyotes during the 2000-01 season.

The Everblades are set to return to the ice for their home opener on Saturday, October 23, against the Jacksonville Icemen.

