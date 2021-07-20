Jake Snyder Joins Roadrunners as Manager of Corporate Partnerships

July 20, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Tucson Roadrunners News Release







Tucson, Arizona - The Tucson Roadrunners, owned and operated by the Arizona Coyotes, announced today that Jake Snyder has joined the team as Manager of Corporate Partnerships.

Snyder spent the last two years with the NHL's New Jersey Devils as a Group Sales Ticket Representative after previously working as a Ticket Sales Representative for the Roadrunners and graduating from the University of Arizona with a Degree in Marketing while also serving as an intern in the Athletics Department and being part of the school's Sports Marketing Association.

"Jake returns to the Roadrunners with deep connections in the Tucson community and he acquired valuable work experience while in New Jersey working with Harris Blitzer Sports and Entertainment. He will use those experiences to keep innovating additional opportunities here for our partners," said Roadrunners President Bob Hoffman.

In addition, the Roadrunners have also announced the promotions of Julie Sipe to Director of Ticket Sales & Service and Tyler Kern as Director of Ticket Administration. Both have been with the team since its arrival in Tucson and both previously worked for the Arizona Coyotes.

"Both Julie and Tyler have played major roles in the first five years of Roadrunners hockey as we introduced the AHL to Tucson and navigated through the pandemic to emerge stronger than ever," said Hoffman.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from July 20, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.