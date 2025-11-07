Be Here for Ashlyn Puerta, Sporting JAX's Teenage Phenom: Gainbridge Super League

Published on November 7, 2025 under Gainbridge Super League (GSL)

Sporting JAX midfielder Ashlyn Puerta spoke with the Gainbridge Super League about her journey to becoming a professional soccer player and the league's leading goalscorer at just 18 years old. Puerta grew up in a soccer household and joined NCAA powerhouse Florida State University for her lone year of college soccer. After playing with Sporting JAX's USL W League team in 2024, she became the senior team's first signing ahead of its inaugural season in the Gainbridge Super League.







