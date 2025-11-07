Be Here for Ashlyn Puerta, Sporting JAX's Teenage Phenom: Gainbridge Super League
Published on November 7, 2025 under Gainbridge Super League (GSL)
Sporting Club Jacksonville YouTube Video
Sporting JAX midfielder Ashlyn Puerta spoke with the Gainbridge Super League about her journey to becoming a professional soccer player and the league's leading goalscorer at just 18 years old. Puerta grew up in a soccer household and joined NCAA powerhouse Florida State University for her lone year of college soccer. After playing with Sporting JAX's USL W League team in 2024, she became the senior team's first signing ahead of its inaugural season in the Gainbridge Super League.
Gainbridge Super League Stories from November 7, 2025
- DC Power Football Club Travels to Face Brooklyn FC - DC Power FC
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Sporting Club Jacksonville Stories
- Sporting JAX Seeks Return to Winning Ways against Dallas Trinity FC
- Trio of Sporting JAX Players Named to Gainbridge Super League Team of the Month
- Sporting JAX Thwarted in Road Loss against Lexington SC
- Sporting JAX Back in Action against League-Leading Lexington SC
- Ashlyn Puerta Called up to U.S. U-20 Women's National Team Squad for Kansas City Training Camp