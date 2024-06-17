Bay FC Falls 1-0 to Utah Royals FC at PayPal Park

June 17, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

SAN JOSE, Calif. - Bay FC surrendered a late goal in the 89th minute, falling 1-0 to Utah Royals FC at PayPal Park on Sunday night. It marked just the third time Bay FC have been shutout in their first 13 games this season. Bay FC remains at home, playing host to Angel City FC in their next match on June 22; kickoff is set for 7 p.m. (Pacific) on ION.

Bay FC nearly grabbed the lead in the 85th minute, but Racheal Kundananji's goal was called offside. Just minutes later, Utah earned a free kick deep in the left corner of Bay FC's half. Ally Sentnor delivered a ball into the center of the box for a Kate Del Fava's header that put the visiting team in front and proved to be the game-winning goal.

Goal-Scoring Plays

UTAH - Kate Del Fava (Ally Sentnor), 89th minute: Ally Sentnor served a free kick from near the left corner into the center of the box for Kate Del Fava, who headed the ball into the back of the net from near the edge of the six-yard box.

Notes:

Bay FC did not surrender on a shot on goal in the first half. It marked the second time this season the team has not allowed a first half shot on goal. The other match was against Seattle Reign FC on April 14.

Rachel Hill earned her second consecutive start. It was her first start at PayPal Park in 2024.

Hill is the 18th field player to register multiple starts this campaign.

Dorian Bailey, Joelle Anderson, Emily Menges, Tess Boade have appeared in all 13 matches for Bay FC this season.

Boade appeared in her 30th career regular season match.

Bay FC have scored in 10 of their 13 matches this season.

Bay FC have only conceded multiple goals just once in their last five matches.

Next Match

Bay FC plays host to Angel City FC on Saturday, June 22, at PayPal Park. The June 22 match kicks off at 7 p.m. (Pacific) with a national television broadcast on ION.

Bay FC (4-9-0, 12pts) vs. Utah Royals FC, 2-10-1, 8pts) - NWSL Regular Season

June 16, 2024 - PayPal Park (San Jose, Calif.)

Goals by Half 1 2 F

Bay FC 0 0 0

Utah Royals FC 0 1 1

Scoring Summary:

UTAH: Del Fava (Sentnor), 89

Misconduct Summary:

BAY: Anderson (caution), 37

BAY: Dydasco (caution), 45

BAY: Sharples (caution), 80

BAY: Boade (caution), 89

Lineups:

BAY: GK Rowland, D Malonson, D Menges ©, D Sharples, D Dydasco, M Pickett, M Boade, M Anderson (Bailey, 60) F Kundananji, F Oshoala (Castellanos, 60), F Hill (Camberos, 75)

Substitutes Not Used: GK Proulx, D Beattie, D Moreau, D King, M Shepherd, F Princess

TOTAL SHOTS: 9 (Oshoala, Boade, Kundananji, 3); SHOTS ON GOAL: 3 (Boade, 2); FOULS: 15 (Boade, 4); OFFSIDES: 4; CORNER KICKS: 3; SAVES: 4

UTAH: GK Haught, D Flynn (Pogarch, 25), D Del Fava, D Tejada, D Burns (Merrick, 75), M Henry ©, M Foederer (Betfort, 46), M Fraser, F Mozingo (Vasconcelos, 75), F Sentnor, F Tucker

Substitutes Not Used: GK Roque, M Nyberg, M Tagliaferri, M Gray, F Monaghan

TOTAL SHOTS: 11 (Sentnor, 4); SHOTS ON GOAL: 5; FOULS: 7 (Henry, 2); OFFSIDES: 2; CORNER KICKS: 4; SAVES: 3

Referee: Anya Voight

Assistant Referees: Bennett Savage, Melissa Gonzalez

Fourth Official: Iryna Petrunok

Weather: Sunny, 72 degrees

Attendance: 10,367

All statistics contained in this box score are unofficial.

