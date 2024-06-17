Courage Signs Australian Defender Charlotte McLean Through 2025

June 17, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

CARY, N.C. - The North Carolina Courage and Australian defender Charlotte McLean have agreed to terms on a two-year, guaranteed contract through the 2025 NWSL season, the team announced Monday. McLean will join the team upon receipt of her P-1 Visa and will be eligible for roster selection beginning August 1, when the secondary transfer window opens.

McLean was Sydney FC's 2023-24 Player of the Year, was a two-time A-League Women 'Team of the Season' honoree, won three Premierships, and a pair of Championships in four seasons with the Sky Blues.

An ever-present in the Sky Blue lineup in 2023-24, McLean helped the club to a second-place regular season finish and Grand Final title. The center back helped Sydney maintain the stoutest defense in the league, conceding less than one goal a game in the regular season and keeping 12 clean sheets, including the Grand Final.

"The Courage are one of the most successful teams in the history of the NWSL and I'm so excited to be a part of such a successful club and culture. They play a really beautiful style of football, and this will be a great place to develop the technical side of my game and learn from these amazing players and coaches," said McLean.

"We are happy to add Charlotte to our club. She will add important depth to our roster for the second half of our season. She was looking for a place to help in her development, so this couldn't be a better fit for both sides. She adds a great athletic quality and understanding of the game, and we look forward to having her in the Courage family." said Courage Head Coach Sean Nahas.

McLean made 74 appearances and contributed 38 clean sheets in four seasons with the Sky Blues. She won 58.6% of her tackles, blocked 31 shots and made 192 interceptions and 187 clearances.

