Battle at the Beach Returns to MGM Park

March 14, 2022







BILOXI, MS - MGM Park will host games for the annual 'Battle at the Beach' from Thursday, March 17 through Saturday, March 19. Over the course of three days, the home of the Biloxi Shuckers will host eight games featuring local high schools.

Tickets for all games will be available for purchase at the MGM Park gate on the day of the game. All tickets will be $10 and will grant access to all games for the day they are bought.

The first set of games on Thursday starts at 5:00 pm when Barron Collier takes on George County, followed by Germantown squaring off against West Harrison at approximately 7:30 pm.

On Friday, games begin at 2:30 pm when D'Iberville faces off with Tupelo Christian. Gulfport will play Faith Academy at approximately 5:00 pm, and the final game of the night features Vancleave against Brandon at 7:30 pm.

The Battle at the Beach comes to a close on Saturday with MGM Park serving as the lone venue for the tournament. The day starts at 10 am when St. Martin plays Buckhorn, followed by West Harrison and St. George at approximately 12:30 pm. The tournament draws to a close as Brandon takes on St. Stanislaus at approximately 3:00 pm.

More information on The Battle at the Beach can be found here. Frequently asked questions, parking information and guest information about MGM Park is all available online at biloxishuckers.com.

The Biloxi Shuckers open their seventh season on the road against the Pensacola Blue Wahoos on Friday, April 8. Biloxi then returns to MGM Park for their home opener against the Mississippi Braves on Tuesday, April 12 at 6:35 pm. Single game tickets, Shuck Nation Memberships, Flex Plans and group outings are now available for the 2022 season. Event spaces at MGM Park can be booked for private events during the offseason by calling (228) 233-3465.

