MLB Announces Experimental Rules to be Tested During 2022 Minor League Season

March 14, 2022 - Double-A South League (AA South) - Rocket City Trash Pandas News Release







Major League Baseball on Monday announced a variety of experimental playing rules that have been approved by the Competition Committee and the Playing Rules Committee for use during the 2022 Minor League season. Consistent with the preferences of fans, these rules are designed to improve the pace of play, create more action on the field, and reduce player injuries.

Many experimental rules were first tested on a limited basis in 2021. The use of the most promising rules has been expanded to additional levels of play, providing more players and fans with exposure to the rules and allowing the Competition Committee to better evaluate the impact of each on game play. Below is a summary of the experimental rules that will be tested during the 2022 Minor League season:

- PITCH TIMER: On-field timers will be used at all full-season affiliates to enforce regulations designed to create a crisp pace of play, with batters required to be ready to hit and pitchers required to deliver the pitch within allotted periods of time. With runners on base, pitchers will have additional allotted time for each pitch but will risk automatic baserunner advancement if a third pick-off attempt or step-off within the same plate appearance is made without recording an out. These rules were used in tandem in the Low-A West and in the Arizona Fall League in 2021 and led to a significant improvement in pace of play and a reduction in average game time of more than 20 minutes.

- LARGER BASES: The size of first, second and third base will be increased from 15 inches square to 18 inches square at all full-season affiliates to reduce player injuries. Bigger bases were used in 2021 at the Triple- A level and in the Arizona Fall League, and were associated with a decrease in the severity of base-related injuries. In addition, the reduction in distance between bases led to a modest increase in the rate of successful stolen base attempts.

- DEFENSIVE POSITIONING: In Double-A, High-A and Low-A, the defensive team must have a minimum of four players on the infield, with at least two infielders completely on either side of second base. These restrictions on defensive positioning are intended to allow infielders to better showcase their athleticism, to increase batting average on balls in play, and to restore a more traditional set of aesthetics and outcomes on batted balls.

The Rocket City Trash Pandas begin 2022 play on April 8th when the travel to face the Birmingham Barons for a three-game series, followed by a home opener at Toyota Field on April 12th against the Pensacola Blue Wahoos.

