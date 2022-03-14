Tennessee Smokies Release April and May's Promotional Schedule

SEVIERVILLE, TN - The Tennessee Smokies have announced the start of their 2022 promotional schedule. April and May's promotional schedule includes three giveaways, a Touch-a-Truck event (April 10), Healthcare Appreciation Nights (April 19-21), Star Wars Night (May 21), and the first four firework shows of the season.

The Tennessee Smokies Home Opener presented by Bush's Beans will take place on Friday, April 8 at 7:00pm. On Opening Night the first 1,000 fans through the gates will receive the inaugural giveaway of the season, a 2022 magnet schedule presented by Pilot Travel Centers.

The first Sunday game of the season will feature a Touch-a-Truck event (April 10) presented by Waste Connections. The event will take place right outside of the ballpark, where fans can see specialty vehicles and mega machines up close, climb in the cabs, and activate their horns and lights. This will serve as the Smokies' Cub Club kickoff to the year.

The Tennessee Smokies' second homestand of the season, running April 19-24, will include Healthcare Appreciation Nights presented by BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee (April 19-21), and the first firework show of the season (April 23).

Smokies Stadium annual Peanut Free Night presented by The Allergy, Asthma & Sinus Center will take place May 10. The team will celebrate National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day on May 14 with a cookie giveaway and eating contest provided by Classic Cookie. Star Wars Night returns to America's Friendliest Ballpark on May 21. The Smokies will give away 500 children's water bottles, presented by Hampton Inn & Suites, to the first 500 kids 12 and under in attendance on May 22.

America's Friendliest Ballpark will host 18 firework shows in 2022 presented by Pepsi, Coors Light, and Remote Area Medical including every Saturday home game starting April 23 through September 10.

The team also flaunts weekly promotions of Taco Tuesday featuring 2 for $5 soft tacos, All-You-Can-Eat Wednesday, Thirsty Thursday by Coors Light, and Family Funday Sunday presented by YMCA of East Tennessee.

Additional promotions and giveaways for June, July, August, and September will be released at a later date.

Starting March 15, the box office window will be open Monday-Friday from 10:00am-5:00pm to purchase tickets, redeem vouchers, and answer any questions. Tickets can be purchased by calling the Tennessee Smokies Sales Office at (865) 286-2300 or by going to smokiesbaseball.com.

