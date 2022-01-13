Battle at BullStreet Tickets On-Sale Tomorrow

COLUMBIA, SC - The Columbia Fireflies, Experience Columbia SC Sports, the University of South Carolina Athletics Department and the Clemson University Athletics Department announced today that individual game tickets for the neutral site game will go on sale to the general public Friday, January 14 at 10 am. The rivalry returns for the second Battle at BullStreet taking place at Segra Park Saturday, March 5. First pitch is set for 4 pm and gates will open at 2 pm.

The last time Clemson and South Carolina met at Segra Park, 8,988 fans enjoyed the game, a regular season record for both schools.

"This game is a great opportunity for our community to see what the BullStreet District is quickly becoming," said Fireflies Team President, Brad Shank. "The area has grown so much in the last two years, and it will be exciting to see the schools and their fan bases getting a taste of what is already completed here as well as all of the development projects that are underway."

The Fireflies' ticket office will handle all Battle at BullStreet ticket requests. Ticket prices start at $10 per person and can be purchased online at BattleAtBullStreet.com, by calling the Fireflies Ticket Office at 803-726-4487 or by visiting the Fireflies Box Office located at Segra Park. The Fireflies Box Office is open Monday through Friday, 9 am to 5 pm.

General ticket prices range from $10 to $28. Premium seating options are available and range from $40 to $120. For more detailed ticket information and a seating map of Segra Park, fans can visit the Battle at BullStreet landing page. There is an 8-ticket purchase limit per order.

Seating restrictions will apply for the game. When purchasing tickets, fans are asked to sit on their team's side of the ballpark. As Clemson is the home team, Tigers fans are requested to buy tickets on the third base side of Segra Park. Clemson tickets can be purchased online here. As the University of South Carolina is the road team, Gamecock fans are requested to buy tickets on the first base side of Segra Park. South Carolina tickets can be purchased online here.

The Battle at BullStreet game is expected to sell out. All tickets will be sold on a first come first serve basis and will be purchasable based on availability.

Fan Fest, presented by Discover South Carolina, will take place in the BullStreet District prior to the game beginning at 12 pm. Fan Fest is free and open to the public; tickets are required for entry into Segra Park for the game but are not required for entry to Fan Fest. At Fan Fest, fans will be able to enjoy food from local food trucks, play games and listen to live music. Drinks will be available for purchase. A clear bag policy will be in effect for both Fan Fest and the ballgame. Parking information will be released in February, closer to the game.

