Battle at BullStreet Tickets Available for Purchase February 16 at Noon

COLUMBIA, SC - The Columbia Fireflies today announced that tickets for the 3rd Battle at BullStreet between Clemson and the University of South Carolina at Segra Park March 2 will go on sale tomorrow, February 16, at noon. Limited ticket inventory and seat locations remain available for the neutral site match up. Tickets for the game start as low as $18 when purchased prior to the day of the game. Tickets can be purchased online here, in person at the Dukes Investigations Fireflies Ticket Office or over the phone by calling the Ticket Office at 803-726-4487 ext 1. Similar to Fireflies baseball, Day of Game ticket pricing will be in effect for the Battle at BullStreet, rewarding fans for buying their tickets in advance, before the day of the game. Fans who buy their tickets early will save money and secure the best available seats.

The Fireflies are encouraging fans to purchase their tickets prior to the day of the game whether online, over the phone or at the Dukes Investigations Fireflies Ticket Office. Fans who purchase before the day of the game will save $5 per ticket, as all individual tickets will cost $5 more per seat for fans that wait until the day of the game to purchase. Day of game pricing will go into effect at midnight the night before the big game.

For the match up, Clemson will be in the 3rd base dugout and South Carolina will be in the 1st base dugout. Fans are encouraged to sit on their team's side of the ballpark for this rivalry game.

Ticket locations that remain for the Battle at BullStreet, as well as the price for each, are listed out below:

Seat Location Advanced Price Day of Game Price

Concourse Passes $10 $15

Lawn Tickets $18 $23

Home Run Porch Seating $28 $33

Reserved Seating $27 $32

Palmetto Citizens FCU All-Star Dugout Seating $30 $35

Palmetto Citizens FCU All-Star Prime Seating $35 $40

Palmetto Citizens FCU All-Star Home Plate Seating $40 $45

Bullpen Boxes (4 seats/table) $120 $140

4-Topp Table (4 seats/table) $150 $170

For the 2024 season and beyond, the Fireflies are now partnered with Tickets.com to provide fans with a smoother, more modern purchase process for Fireflies Baseball and other events hosted at Segra Park. A step-by-step how-to web page has been created to help inform fans on how to purchase and access their tickets within the new platform, linked here. Tickets for the 2024 Fireflies Season can be purchased directly via the Fireflies' new online ticket platform here.

First pitch is set for 4:00 pm, and gates will open at 1:00 pm for the Battle at BullStreet Pre-Game Party presented by B106.7. From 1 pm to 3 pm, fans will get to enjoy a tailgate-like atmosphere on the centerfield concourse, with music, games, food and drinks. Fans of both schools will also get to watch their team take batting practice during the pre-game party. Tickets for the game are required to attend the pre-game party.

The Columbia Fireflies have a jam-packed promotional schedule in 2024 featuring theme nights based on your favorite TV shows and movies, excellent food and beverage specials and dazzling giveaways. You can view the club's full promotional schedule here.

Opening Night for the 2024 Fireflies Season is April 9th at 7:05 PM as Columbia welcomes the Myrtle Beach Pelicans to town. For more information on the upcoming season and promotional schedule, visit ColumbiaFireflies.com.

