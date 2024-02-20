Batter up: Travelers Select OVG Hospitality as New Food & Beverage Partner at Dickey-Stephens Park

February 20, 2024 - Texas League (TL) - Arkansas Travelers News Release







(North Little Rock, AR) - The Arkansas Travelers baseball team, the Double-A affiliate of the Seattle Mariners, today announced the selection of OVG Hospitality, the food and beverage division of Oak View Group, to redefine the concession stand selections and catering experiences at the 10,000-seat Dickey-Stephens Park in North Little Rock.

"OVG Hospitality has an outstanding reputation for bringing a fresh and innovative approach to doing business, and we are excited to partner with them on enhancing our fan experiences," said Rusty Meeks, CEO of the Arkansas Travelers. "We look forward to elevating our game-day experience with OVG Hospitality as our new food and beverage provider. Our fans will love visiting the park and enjoying what OVG Hospitality has to offer."

In preparation for the upcoming season which opens on Friday, April 5, the Travs are hosting a Seasonal Job Fair at The Little Rock Chamber of Commerce on Thursday, February 22 from 4-6 p.m. and Saturday, February 24 from 9-11 a.m. OVG Hospitality will participate in the Seasonal Job Fair seeking qualified candidates to serve as cooks, kitchen staff, concessions food prep, cashiers, and picnic attendants. Applicants are encouraged to apply at oakviewgroup.com via Careers.

The Travs and OVG Hospitality are also now accepting applications from non-profit organizations, including churches, schools, dance groups, sports teams, band boosters, civic organizations, swim clubs, or other community-focused organizations, to supplement hourly employees during Dickey-Stephens Park events. These non-profit organizations will work at concession stands or portable kiosks and earn a percentage of sales for their organization. Interested groups should call the Travs at (501) 664-1555 or email [email protected].

"The Arkansas Travelers recognize the importance of food variety, quality, nutrition, and delivery, and how integral it is to the fan experience at Dickey-Stephens Park," said Ken Gaber, President, OVG Hospitality. "We're excited to partner with the Travelers and knock it out of the park with a fresh menu lineup that will have their fans enjoying a satisfying game-day experience while cheering on their favorite team throughout the season."

OVG Hospitality will establish relationships across North Little Rock and the surrounding region with local food proprietors, vendors, and distributors to create tastes of Arkansas and the Deep South with signature food and beverage items and feature them at Travs games.

In addition to the Arkansas Travelers, OVG Hospitality also provides its high-quality food and beverage services at many other minor league baseball parks, including Hohokam Stadium in Mesa, AZ; BB&T Point Stadium in High Point, NC; Harbor Park in Norfolk, VA; Rio Grande Credit Union Field at Isotopes Park in Albuquerque, NM; MGM Park in Biloxi, MS; Momentum Bank Ballpark in Midland, TX; and Werner Park in Omaha, NE.

• Discuss this story on the Texas League message board...





Texas League Stories from February 20, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.