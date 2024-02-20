RockHounds Announce Promotions Schedule for 2024

February 20, 2024 - Texas League (TL) - Midland RockHounds News Release







MIDLAND, Texas - Tuesday, April 9th, kicks off the Midland RockHounds' 52nd franchise season with a packed lineup of promotions coming to Momentum Bank Ballpark. The 69-game schedule features a plethora of theme nights, giveaways, and daily specials that cater to every kind of baseball fan. Fans can look forward to 14 fireworks shows, 17 giveaway items, 8 specialty jerseys, 6 Copa nights, and plenty more!

"We are pleased to announce an excellent 2024 promotional schedule, which our team has earnestly put together for RockHounds fans," says RockHounds General Manager, Shelly Haenggi. "This season's promo schedule offers a great deal of variety and fun for everyone. Our promotions include exciting theme nights, spectacular fireworks celebrations, and unique giveaways to be enjoyed by fans of all ages. We look forward to celebrating another great season of RockHounds baseball, quality family entertainment, and much in store for '24!"

The RockHounds have doubled down on theme nights with fan-favorites such as Star Wars, Marvel's Defenders of the Diamond, Christmas in July, and Pirates and Princesses. Bark in the Park makes its return for three nights early in the season, along with Safety Awareness Days for schools. Three consecutive firework nights will accompany the annual "Independence Day Celebration", from July 4th-6th.

The Hounds' have more giveaways this season than ever. From caps and themed jerseys to posters and, of course, bobbleheads! June 21st features a Lawrence Butler bobblehead. Butler, who started the 2023 season in Midland, made his MLB debut in Oakland on August 11. The young star appeared in 67 games with Midland, hitting .285, earning his spot in the MLB Futures Game before being promoted to Triple-A Las Vegas in July.

Fans can expect a similar schedule to 2023 for daily promotions, with an additional umbrella giveaway to the first 250 fans in attendance for Sunday games, courtesy of the team's presenting sponsor, ConocoPhillips.

2024 Daily Promotions:

Tuesday: 2-for-1 tickets with a coupon from Baskin Robbins

Wednesday: Half-price hot dogs

Thursday: discounted fountain drinks and alcoholic beverages

Friday: Giveaways (first 1,000 fans), kids run the bases

Saturday: Post-game fireworks show, theme nights

Sunday: 5 tickets for $25 with a coupon from Saturday's MRT, free umbrellas (first 250 fans) and ice cream scoop at the front gate, kids run the bases

Full Promotions Breakdown (dates subject to change):

Tuesday, April 9: Opening Night, schedule magnet and t-shirt giveaway

Friday, April 12: Western Weekend, adult jersey giveaway

Saturday, April 13: Western Weekend, post-game fireworks

Tuesday, April 23: Safety Awareness Day

Friday, April 26: Copa de la Diversión™, scarf giveaway

Saturday, April 27: Copa de la Diversión™, post-game fireworks

Sunday, April 28: Bark in the Park

Tuesday, May 7: Safety Awareness Day

Wednesday, May 8: Bark in the Park

Friday, May 10: Cancer Awareness Weekend, schedule poster giveaway

Saturday, May 11: Cancer Awareness Weekend, post-game fireworks

Sunday, May 12: Mother's Day, wine glass giveaway

Wednesday, May 29: Bark in the Park

Thursday, May 30: Copa de la Diversión™

Friday, May 31: Island Getaway Weekend, bucket hat giveaway

Saturday, June 1: Island Getaway Weekend, post-game fireworks

Tuesday, June 4: Copa de la Diversión™, poster giveaway

Friday, June 7: Malmo Oak Milkers Night presented by Oatly, kids jersey giveaway

Saturday, June 8: Star Wars Night, post-game fireworks

Friday, June 21: Lawrence Butler bobblehead giveaway

Saturday, June 22: Pirates & Princesses, post-game fireworks

Thursday, July 4: Independence Day Celebration, post-game fireworks

Friday, July 5: Independence Day Celebration, post-game fireworks

Saturday, July 6: Independence Day Celebration, post-game fireworks

Friday, July 12: Military Appreciation Weekend, fishing shirt giveaway

Saturday, July 13: Military Appreciation Weekend, post-game fireworks

Friday, July 26: Copa de la Diversión™, Rocky Low Rider bobblehead giveaway

Saturday, July 27: Christmas in July, post-game fireworks

Sunday, July 28: Christmas in July, Christmas ornament giveaway

Friday, August 9: Friday Night Lights, football jersey giveaway

Saturday, August 10: Marvel's Defenders of the Diamond, post-game fireworks

Friday, August 23: Copa de la Diversión™, t-shirt giveaway

Saturday, August 24: First Responder's Night, post-game fireworks

Friday, September 6: Cap giveaway

Saturday, September 7: Post-game fireworks

Sunday, September 8: Fan Appreciation Day, card set giveaway

Season tickets are on sale now, and single-game ticket sales begin on March 4th! For more information, call the RockHounds front office at 432-520-2255 or visit midlandrockhounds.org.

• Discuss this story on the Texas League message board...





Texas League Stories from February 20, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.