RockHounds Announce Promotions Schedule for 2024
February 20, 2024 - Texas League (TL) - Midland RockHounds News Release
MIDLAND, Texas - Tuesday, April 9th, kicks off the Midland RockHounds' 52nd franchise season with a packed lineup of promotions coming to Momentum Bank Ballpark. The 69-game schedule features a plethora of theme nights, giveaways, and daily specials that cater to every kind of baseball fan. Fans can look forward to 14 fireworks shows, 17 giveaway items, 8 specialty jerseys, 6 Copa nights, and plenty more!
"We are pleased to announce an excellent 2024 promotional schedule, which our team has earnestly put together for RockHounds fans," says RockHounds General Manager, Shelly Haenggi. "This season's promo schedule offers a great deal of variety and fun for everyone. Our promotions include exciting theme nights, spectacular fireworks celebrations, and unique giveaways to be enjoyed by fans of all ages. We look forward to celebrating another great season of RockHounds baseball, quality family entertainment, and much in store for '24!"
The RockHounds have doubled down on theme nights with fan-favorites such as Star Wars, Marvel's Defenders of the Diamond, Christmas in July, and Pirates and Princesses. Bark in the Park makes its return for three nights early in the season, along with Safety Awareness Days for schools. Three consecutive firework nights will accompany the annual "Independence Day Celebration", from July 4th-6th.
The Hounds' have more giveaways this season than ever. From caps and themed jerseys to posters and, of course, bobbleheads! June 21st features a Lawrence Butler bobblehead. Butler, who started the 2023 season in Midland, made his MLB debut in Oakland on August 11. The young star appeared in 67 games with Midland, hitting .285, earning his spot in the MLB Futures Game before being promoted to Triple-A Las Vegas in July.
Fans can expect a similar schedule to 2023 for daily promotions, with an additional umbrella giveaway to the first 250 fans in attendance for Sunday games, courtesy of the team's presenting sponsor, ConocoPhillips.
2024 Daily Promotions:
Tuesday: 2-for-1 tickets with a coupon from Baskin Robbins
Wednesday: Half-price hot dogs
Thursday: discounted fountain drinks and alcoholic beverages
Friday: Giveaways (first 1,000 fans), kids run the bases
Saturday: Post-game fireworks show, theme nights
Sunday: 5 tickets for $25 with a coupon from Saturday's MRT, free umbrellas (first 250 fans) and ice cream scoop at the front gate, kids run the bases
Full Promotions Breakdown (dates subject to change):
Tuesday, April 9: Opening Night, schedule magnet and t-shirt giveaway
Friday, April 12: Western Weekend, adult jersey giveaway
Saturday, April 13: Western Weekend, post-game fireworks
Tuesday, April 23: Safety Awareness Day
Friday, April 26: Copa de la Diversión™, scarf giveaway
Saturday, April 27: Copa de la Diversión™, post-game fireworks
Sunday, April 28: Bark in the Park
Tuesday, May 7: Safety Awareness Day
Wednesday, May 8: Bark in the Park
Friday, May 10: Cancer Awareness Weekend, schedule poster giveaway
Saturday, May 11: Cancer Awareness Weekend, post-game fireworks
Sunday, May 12: Mother's Day, wine glass giveaway
Wednesday, May 29: Bark in the Park
Thursday, May 30: Copa de la Diversión™
Friday, May 31: Island Getaway Weekend, bucket hat giveaway
Saturday, June 1: Island Getaway Weekend, post-game fireworks
Tuesday, June 4: Copa de la Diversión™, poster giveaway
Friday, June 7: Malmo Oak Milkers Night presented by Oatly, kids jersey giveaway
Saturday, June 8: Star Wars Night, post-game fireworks
Friday, June 21: Lawrence Butler bobblehead giveaway
Saturday, June 22: Pirates & Princesses, post-game fireworks
Thursday, July 4: Independence Day Celebration, post-game fireworks
Friday, July 5: Independence Day Celebration, post-game fireworks
Saturday, July 6: Independence Day Celebration, post-game fireworks
Friday, July 12: Military Appreciation Weekend, fishing shirt giveaway
Saturday, July 13: Military Appreciation Weekend, post-game fireworks
Friday, July 26: Copa de la Diversión™, Rocky Low Rider bobblehead giveaway
Saturday, July 27: Christmas in July, post-game fireworks
Sunday, July 28: Christmas in July, Christmas ornament giveaway
Friday, August 9: Friday Night Lights, football jersey giveaway
Saturday, August 10: Marvel's Defenders of the Diamond, post-game fireworks
Friday, August 23: Copa de la Diversión™, t-shirt giveaway
Saturday, August 24: First Responder's Night, post-game fireworks
Friday, September 6: Cap giveaway
Saturday, September 7: Post-game fireworks
Sunday, September 8: Fan Appreciation Day, card set giveaway
Season tickets are on sale now, and single-game ticket sales begin on March 4th! For more information, call the RockHounds front office at 432-520-2255 or visit midlandrockhounds.org.
• Discuss this story on the Texas League message board...
Texas League Stories from February 20, 2024
- Batter up: Travelers Select OVG Hospitality as New Food & Beverage Partner at Dickey-Stephens Park - Arkansas Travelers
- RockHounds Announce Promotions Schedule for 2024 - Midland RockHounds
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.