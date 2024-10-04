Bates, Lions Capture Wins in Weeks 3 and 4

Former Panther Jake Bates did not attempt a field goal in two straight games but was 8-of-9 on extra points

Former Michigan Panthers kicker Jake Bates did not attempt a field goal in Weeks 3 and 4, against the Arizona Cardinals and Seattle Seahawks, but did help the Lions capture two straight wins after going 8-for-9 on extra points.

Against the Cardinals on September 24, the Lions scored three touchdowns in the first half and Bates made two of three extra points as Detroit owned a 20-10 lead at halftime. The Lions were scoreless in the second half but only held Arizona to three points to clinch the victory.

In Week 4, Detroit exploded for 42 points against Seattle. Each of the Lions six touchdowns were followed up with a made extra points from Bates as Detroit won 42-21 and improved to 3-1 on the year.

The former Arkansas Razorback is currently perfect on the season, making all five of his field goal attempts.

Last season with the Panthers, Bates finished 17-of-22, including three kicks that were from 60+ yards, including the 64-yard field hit drilled to open the season and clinch the victory for Michigan. At Ford Field, he finished 10-of-11 only missing his final kick at home, which was a 51-yarder against Memphis in Week 8.

Bates and the Lions have bye during Week 5 but will return to action at the Dallas Cowboys in Week 6 on October 13.

