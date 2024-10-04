Battlehawks Honored by Explore St. Louis

October 4, 2024 - United Football League (UFL)

St. Louis Battlehawks News Release







The St. Louis Battlehawks were proud to be recognized at the 2024 Explore St. Louis Awards on September 25.

Each year the organization honors area "Hospitality Heroes" that go above and beyond in providing exceptional service.

Explore St. Louis booked more than 460,000 hotel rooms in 2024, a whopping 60% increase from 2023, aided in large part by the record-setting attendance for the St. Louis Battlehawks' 2024 regular season and conference playoff as well as the Battlehawks' hosting the UFL Championship in The Dome at America's Center.

The St. Louis Battlehawks led the United Football League in attendance and set a modern spring record with 41,317 fans witnessing their home opener last season.

Members of the Battlehawks staff and their gameday partners who helped prepare "The BattleDome" each game were part of the more than 800 people who attended the event, which featured the music of The Steve Ewing Band and took place in Hall 4X, the new 72,000 square foot exhibition hall in The Dome.

You can help support the city of St. Louis and the Battlehawks next year. The UFL season will kick off March 28, 2025. Season tickets go on sale to the general public starting October 15. Battlehawks fans looking to secure the best seats and experiences at The Dome can place a deposit now by visiting theufl.com/tickets.

