Baseball Is Still Grandma & Grandpa's Favorite Sport

America's pastime is still the #1 sport for our seniors.

Baseball's domination of being America's favorite sport has slowly declined over the past 3 generations. Studies show that 67% of Gen Z do not like baseball and believe the sport to be unwatchable.

Although Gen Z and Millennials are casual fans of baseball, Gen X and the Baby Boomer generations still love watching baseball.

But there are still fans that believe Baseball reigns supreme as the #1 sport to watch every year.

America's pastime still holds a special place in the hearts of our seniors. Over 80% of grandparents over the age of 65 say that they still enjoy baseball and attempt to see minor league or professional baseball at least 3 times per year.

This is why we created our family 5-pack that is specifically designed so your grandparents can enjoy the game they love as many times as they want, without the worry or hassle of having to pay for food at the stadium, or having to spend extra money to proudly wear their teams' colors.

This Christmas gift comes with:

All You Can Eat. You get all of the hot dogs, brats, burgers, chips, soda and water you want for 4 innings. We even provide you with your own food outlet to skip the lines.

Free Gifts. Receive a team jersey, hat, and commemorative Growlers championship throw blanket for free. ($80 value)

Our 5 Best Games. Fireworks nights, celebrities, America's Got Talent entertainment acts, and special theme nights. Last year all of these weekend nights sold out. The only way to guarantee your seat at these games is with your 5-Game pack. (Dates chosen in December)

Year Round Events. Enjoy any of our FREE offseason events at fun spots around Kalamazoo

Ticket Exchange Program. You can exchange any unused tickets for tickets to another regular season home game of your choice based around your schedule.

Highly Affordable. All of this will only cost you $18. If you walked up the day of the game you'd pay $14 and not get any free food or gifts.

Don't Pay Until January. We even have an easy payment plan that allows you to pay as you go. AND we don't start payments until January for new members!

In order to reserve your 5-game pack, fill out the form below and we will contact you about the plan. You can also call us at (269)492-9966. Seating locations will be determined on a first come, first serve basis.

And do so soon! This is our best offer of the year and 87% of our 5-packs have already been reserved.

