Bucks Shortstop Named Big Stick Award Winner

November 13, 2023 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Waterloo Bucks News Release







Waterloo, Iowa - On Monday, the Northwoods League announced the 2023 Rawlings "Big Stick" Award winners which included Waterloo Bucks shortstop Elliot Good. The annual award is given to the player at each position who had the best batting average during the regular season.

Now a senior at Central Connecticut State University, Good hit .337 for Waterloo on the season. Originally from Meriden, Connecticut, the infielder finished with the seventh best average in the NWL to go along with three home runs, 42 RBI, and nine stolen bases.

Rawlings has been rewarding the top hitters in the Northwoods League since 2007 in addition to honoring the best fielders since 2002. To honor their achievement, the nine award winners from across the NWL will receive an engraved bat from Rawlings. To be eligible for the award, a player would have needed to have enough plate appearances to qualify for a batting title (a minimum of 2.7 plate appearances per team game).

The complete list of 2023 Rawlings "Big Stick" Award Winners is below.

Position Player NWL Team College Batting Average

C Drey Dirksen Willmar Stingers Augustana University .329

1B Kai Roberts Mankato MoonDogs University of Utah .346

2B Michael Hallquist Duluth Huskies University of Minnesota-Crookston .355

3B Dylan O'Connell Eau Claire Express Western Kentucky University .343

SS Elliot Good Waterloo Bucks Central Connecticut State University .337

OF Joshua Duarte Duluth Huskies Georgetown College .398

OF Tyler Ganus Kokomo Jackrabbits University of Oregon .345

OF Dalton Pearson Wausau Woodchucks Georgia State University .339

The Bucks recently wrapped up their 2023 campaign with a 37-31 record, the second best overall record in the Great Plains East. Bucks team ownership has invested nearly $450,000 in stadium improvements since the end of the 2014 season including group outing areas, painted bleachers, public Wi-Fi, sound system, kids zone inflatables, wiffle ball field, and concessions equipment. Fans are encouraged to stay in touch with the Bucks by utilizing their website at www.waterloobucks.com or utilizing the Northwoods League Mobile App.

