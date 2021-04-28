Baseball is Back in Aberdeen

April 28, 2021 - High-A East League (High-A East) - Aberdeen IronBirds News Release







The Aberdeen IronBirds, Advanced-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles, are proud to announce their official 2021 Re-Opening Plan and Frequently Asked Questions for the upcoming baseball season!

"The whole staff here at the IronBirds at Leidos Field at Ripken Stadium have been working so hard to get ready for 2021, and we are thrilled that we will be able to open at up to 50% capacity according to the Governor's most recent Executive Order," stated Jack Graham, General Manager of the club since September of 2019.

Governor Hogan's order for Outdoor Entertainment Venues allows the IronBirds to accommodate over 2,000 fans per game in their home park of Leidos Field at Ripken Stadium, a facility that normally can hold approximately 5,800 seated fans. Social distancing requirements and face coverings for fans who are not eating or drinking in their seats will still be required; both of these requirements are from Major League Baseball and are applicable to all affiliated professional baseball stadiums. The IronBirds' official re-opening plan, with information about the stadium's health and safety protocols, can be viewed on their website, www.IronBirdsBaseball.com. Although most of the 2,000 seats that can be occupied are already held by IronBirds Season Seat Members, many tickets will be available for purchase by individuals, groups, or new season seat members, and they are going fast.

"The phones have been ringing a lot lately, we have been really happy with the support our fans have shown us since we got the good news about our promotion to Advanced-A, and since the Orioles have been in Spring Training preparing for the season," Justin Gentilcore, Director of Ticket Sales, explained. "Fans should not wait for day of the game to buy their tickets-they are going fast and will be gone for our most popular games before you know it!"

Promotions, including fireworks dates, will be released soon, but IronBirds fans can count on great fireworks shows and theme nights like always, but now with a longer season. The 60-game Advanced-A schedule for 2021 starting on May 18th is nearly 60% more games than previous "short seasons" of 38 games, and that means more baseball and more fun. A new offering this year includes "Flex Packs," which are undated ticket vouchers that can be redeemed for any game during the IronBirds' season. Priced at $60 for a 5-pack, fans can use them for 5 tickets to the same game, 1 ticket per game for 5 games, or any other combination. "Redemption of Flex Packs are subject to availability, since games do tend to sell out, and there are only 150 total flex packs left, so fans should get theirs before they are gone," detailed Gentilcore, who has been working with IronBirds season ticket holders since 2016.

For fans who have questions about the upcoming season, they are encouraged to visit www.IronBirdsBaseball.com to see answers to the most recent Frequently Asked Questions, or call (410) 297-9292 to discuss with an IronBirds representative.

• Discuss this story on the High-A East League message board...





High-A East League Stories from April 28, 2021

Baseball is Back in Aberdeen - Aberdeen IronBirds

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.