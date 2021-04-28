Blue Rocks Partner with Rowan Radio 89.7 WGLS-FM for Game Broadcasts

WILMINGTON, DE - The Wilmington Blue Rocks are pleased to announce an expansion to the partnership with Rowan University and Rowan Radio 89.7 WGLS-FM for the 2021 season. As part of a collaborative educational effort between the team and the university, Rowan students will exclusively handle all aspects of the broadcast, including play-by-play, color commentary, production of the games, and the game's web story.

"We are so excited to expand this partnership with Rowan University" said Blue Rocks General Manager Vince Bulik. "To be able to help these young professionals gain experience in the industry, calling games and managing the production from the studio is so important to us. We know the hard work, professionalism and dedication that Rowan University students have brought to our organization in the past and we can't wait for everything that this season will bring."

This season, eight Rowan University students will rotate duties to call all of the Blue Rocks action, while four others will be part of the studio pre-game and post-game shows, serve as production managers and write the game story for the website. The students were selected during an open audition for Rowan University and Blue Rocks personnel on April 14, 2021.

The 2021 roster of students selected to serve as the Blue Rocks broadcasters are:

Gary Erdelyi - Senior

Kara Guno - Sophomore

Aaron Hook - Freshman

Brandon Hurson - Senior

Danny Ryan - Sophomore

Kayla Santiago - Junior

Dillon Siddiqi - Senior

Paul Stainker - Junior.

Additionally, Nick Earnshaw, Jason Joseph, and Lloyd Wilson will handle the studio duties, while Brianna MacKay will write the web stories.

"One of my priorities is to expose our students to as many professional opportunities as possible, and this partnership with the Blue Rocks provides a tremendous in-person experience calling games and gaining valuable training as an undergraduate, said Neil Hartman, Rowan University's director of Center for Sports Communication and Social Impact, and an Emmy Award-winning former anchor with Comcast SportsNet Philadelphia.

Rowan University has a strong history of developing students into professional broadcasters, including former Blue Rocks radio voice John Sadak (Blue Rocks broadcaster: 2006-2012), who is now the play-by-play voice for the Cincinnati Reds.

The Blue Rocks have partnered with Rowan Radio for live broadcasts since 2011 and all 60 home games will be heard live on the 750 watt station with a signal that reaches South Jersey, parts of Philadelphia and Delaware. Games can also be streamed online at www.bluerocks.com.

The Blue Rocks open their inaugural season as a Washington Nationals affiliate in the newly-formed High-A East against the Aberdeen Ironbirds (Baltimore Orioles) on Tuesday, May 4 at 7:05 p.m. at Frawley Stadium.

