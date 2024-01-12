Baseball and Ballads: West Michigan Whitecaps Fundraiser Jan 25th

Comstock Park, MI - The Whitecaps Community Foundation announced their annual fundraiser will feature an 80s theme along with members of the World Series winning 1984 Detroit Tigers team. This year's fundraiser will again support local youth baseball and softball with a live event and silent auction. The stage has been set for Thursday, January 25th. Tickets are available now at 2024WCFGala.givesmart.com.

This January, the Whitecaps will celebrate Baseball and Ballads: A Tribute to the 80s, presented by Eastbrook Homes. Proceeds benefit the YMCA Ted Rasberry Youth League and other local community-based youth fitness and education programs.

Since its inception, the Ted Rasberry Youth League has given more than 30,000 children a chance to play baseball and softball each summer. The program provides uniforms, hats and t-shirts, teaches kids baseball skills, provides healthy meals, helps kids make long-lasting friendships and the opportunity for fun during the summer.

"This year, we're stepping back in time to bring music and baseball together in a cool casual setting reminiscent of the glowing 80s where neon ruled the day and our beloved Detroit Tigers brought home a World Series ring," said Whitecaps Community Relations Manager, Nate Phillips. "We are excited to be hosting our bash at New Vintage Place, with emcee Jenifer Pascua to help us coordinate activities all evening, including a fireside chat with former Detroit Tigers from the 1984 World Series winning team, induction of the newest member into our Whitecaps Hall of Fame and live music provided by Brena."

Former Detroit Tigers Lance Parrish, Dan Petry and Dave Rozema will headline the fireside chat where they will share their memories of the magical 1984 season (see extended biographies below). Parrish, Petry and Rozema were integral players on the 1984 team, each contributing to the success of that season.

Current Detroit Tiger, Matt Manning, will be inducted into the Whitecaps Hall of Fame, which is also included in the event program. Manning was a Whitecap for parts of the 2017 and 2018 seasons, starting 16 games for the team. He made his major league debut in 2021 and holds a spot on the Tigers starting rotation. (See extended bio below). And, newly appointed Detroit Tigers General Manager, Jeff Greenberg, will be in attendance to discuss the upcoming season and his vision for the team.

The fundraising event will have a silent auction featuring sports memorabilia including a Miguel Cabrera autographed bat and items from the Lions and Red Wings as well as sports related trips and other items donated by local West Michigan businesses. The silent auction is open to everyone, the winnerneed not be present to win.

"Baseball is our business," Phillips added. "We're thrilled to be joined by former and current members of the Detroit Tigers organization, along with the support from local business through donated auction items. It's all about raising funds so kids get the opportunity to enjoy baseball and softball this summer. It's a tradition and a party West Michigan won't want to miss. We expect this event to sell out like it has in past years."

The Whitecaps Community Foundation Baseball and Ballads: A Tribute to the 80s presented by Eastbrook Homes is Thursday, January 25th at 6:00 p.m. at New Vintage Place.

Tickets and the silent auction are available at now at 2024WCFGala.givesmart.com.

