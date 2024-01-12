Eight Members of 2023 Dragons Receive Reds Non-Roster Invitations to Spring Training

Dayton, Ohio - Eight members of the 2023 Dayton Dragons were issued invitations to Cincinnati Reds spring training camp on Thursday as non-roster participants. All eight invitations announced by the Reds on Thursday went to players who had spent all of part of the 2023 season with the Dragons.

Players invited on Thursday to big league spring training with the Reds as non-roster participants included outfielder Blake Dunn, infielders Edwin Arroyo and Tyler Callihan, catcher Michael Trautwein, and pitchers Julian Aguiar, Rhett Lowder, Zach Maxwell, and Chase Petty. Lowder, the Reds first round draft pick in 2023, was on the Dragons Development List but did not appear in a game. The other seven players all had key roles for the Dragons in 2023 including Arroyo, the Midwest League's Prospect of the Year for 2023. A ninth member of the 2023 Dragons, pitcher Jacob Heatherly, was previously issued a non-roster invitation to spring training by the Reds.

There are 21 former Dayton Dragons players currently on the Reds 40-man roster. They include catcher Tyler Stephenson; pitchers Andrew Abbott, Tejay Antone, Graham Ashcraft, Alexis Diaz, Daniel Duarte, Hunter Greene, Nick Lodolo, Connor Phillips, Lyon Richardson, Christian Roa, and Carson Spiers; infielders Jose Barrero, Elly De La Cruz, Jonathan India, Noelvi Marte, and Matt McLain; and outfielders Stuart Fairchild, TJ Friedl, Rece Hinds, and Jacob Hurtubise.

The Dragons open the 2024 season, their 24th in the Midwest League, on April 5 at Day Air Ballpark against the Lansing Lugnuts.

Dragons 2024 season ticket information is available now. Call the Dragons at (937) 228-2287 or email dragons@daytondragons.com for more information, or visit the Dragons website at daytondragons.com/seasontickets.

