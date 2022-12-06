Baseball America Names Wisconsin Timber Rattlers a 2022 Freitas Award Winner

GRAND CHUTE, WI - Baseball America has named the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers as the recipient of the 2022 Bob Freitas Award for the Single-A classification of Minor League Baseball. This is the second time the Timber Rattlers have won the Freitas Award. Wisconsin won the award for the first time after the 1996 season.

The Timber Rattlers were selected for the Freitas Award over the other 59 teams on the 'Single-A' level of Minor League Baseball, including both High-A and Low-A. Baseball America names one winner from each classification - Triple-A, Double-A, Single-A - in MiLB.

"We are extremely honored to receive this prestigious award from Baseball America, the foremost publication when it comes to Minor League Baseball", said Timber Rattlers President and CEO, Rob Zerjav. "2022 was a stellar year both on and off the field for the Timber Rattlers as we returned to a full season of uninterrupted baseball, had great attendance, saw our team compete for a playoff spot, and saw future Milwaukee Brewers like Sal Frelick and Jackson Chourio along with current Brewers like Brandon Woodruff and Kolten Wong take the field in Appleton. It is our goal to provide the best entertainment experience in Wisconsin and this type of recognition lets us know we are achieving that goal."

The Freitas Award is named after Bob Freitas, a long-time ambassador for Minor League Baseball who passed away in 1989. Baseball America created the award that same year to recognize organizations for consistent operational excellence, community involvement, and long-term business success.

In 2022, the Timber Rattlers drew over 200,000 fans despite seven rainouts allowing the team to have just 59 home dates. Prior to the new scheduling format that was put in place before the 2022 season, teams had 70 home dates for a full season.

The organization hosted numerous events at the Neuroscience Group Field at Fox Cities Stadium, including the Wisconsin State High School Baseball Championships, Nitro Circus, various community & charity walks, and over 150 banquet events in the Fox Communities Credit Union Fox Club. The Timber Rattlers also raised over $150,000 this season for Timber Rattlers Give Back, the official 501(c)(3) of the team which benefits local charitable causes in Northeastern Wisconsin and the surrounding communities.

The team is preparing for the 2023 season with a major renovation project that will bring Neuroscience Group Field at Fox Cities Stadium in line with the new player facility standards that were set by Major League Baseball's Player Development License. These renovations will also add additional fan amenities to the stadium creating new and unique spaces as the team continues their mission to provide the best entertainment experience in Wisconsin so every guest walks away with a smile and the desire to return.

