South Bend Cubs Win Golden Bobblehead for Best Promotion

SOUTH BEND, IN - The South Bend Cubs are adding more hardware to their championship case. On Sunday evening at the Opening Night reception of the Baseball Winter Meetings, the Cubs won the Golden Bobblehead Award for Best In-Game Promotion/Feature with Spin to Win Saturdays.

Since 2011, the Golden Bobblehead awards recognize the most creative and successful promotions from across all Minor League teams. The six categories include Best In-Game Promotion/Feature, Best Promotion/Event, Best Non-Gameday Event, Best Community Promotion or Event, Best Digital Campaign or Activation, and Best Theme Night Collection or Specialty Jersey.

Modernizing a promotional staple for the last ten seasons, Spin to Win Saturdays gave fans in attendance a chance to win one of six prizes that included a 50-inch smart TV, iPad, PlayStation 5 or Xbox One, $150 gift card to Martin's Super Market, or a $100 Visa gift card.

Fans who registered were entered to be one of nine contestants to spin the wheel of prizes. Registration was through QR codes placed on a-frames at the gates, or iPads at Guest Services.

"We work in an amazing industry that is always creating new and fun promotions on an annual basis so to be selected as this year's winner is very humbling and we are incredibly honored to receive our first Golden Bobblehead," said South Bend Cubs Team President Joe Hart. "Spin to Win Saturday has become a popular promotion and has created a new level of excitement at the ballpark."

The Golden Bobblehead is the third major award for the Cubs High-A affiliate this season. On the field, the South Bend Cubs won the 2022 Midwest League Championship for the second time in three seasons. Back in June, Four Winds Field was named the Best High-A Ballpark by Ballpark Digest.

Spin to Win Saturdays will return for 2023 along with a number of popular promotions. The complete schedule will be announced early next year.

