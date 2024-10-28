Basambombo Joins Practice Roster

October 28, 2024 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

Ottawa RedBlacks News Release







OTTAWA - The Ottawa REDBLACKS announced the following transactions, today:

ADDED TO PRACTICE ROSTER:

National linebacker Dan Basambombo

HEIGHT: 6-0 | WEIGHT: 243 lbs | BIRTHDAY: 1997-05-26

HOMETOWN: Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo | SCHOOL: Laval

The 27-year-old Basambombo returns to the REDBLACKS team that selected him with a Territorial Pick in the second round, 19th overall, in the 2020 CFL Draft. The Laval product appeared in 10 games from 2021 to 2022, recording six special teams tackles, before missing the 2023 season due to injury. Prior to returning to Ottawa, Basambombo spent time with the Calgary Stampeders earlier this season.

