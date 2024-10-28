Elks Sign Three to Futures Contracts

EDMONTON - The Edmonton Elks have signed three players to futures contracts, the club announced Monday.

The Elks have signed Americans Arkell Smith (WR), Jordan Strachan (DL), and Jalen Green (DB) for the 2025 season.

Smith suited up for five games with the Elks in 2024, where he hauled in 13 receptions for 148 yards and a touchdown. The 25-year-old's best performance of the season came in Week 4 when he caught a team leading 5 of 6 targets for 70 yards against the B.C. Lions.

The native of Carthage, Mo., Smith spent six seasons at the University of Central Missouri (2018-23). In 41 career games for Central Missouri, Smith set the program's career record for receiving touchdowns (34) and receptions (196), while finishing second in career receiving yards (2,816).

Jalen Green runs off the field at Princess Auto Stadium in Winnipeg Green appeared in a single game for the Elks in 2024, playing primarily on special teams in Week 17 against the Winnipeg Blue Bombers. The Houston, TX., native spent two seasons at Mississippi State University (2021-22), where he recorded 91 total tackles, four interceptions, 15 pass deflections and two forced fumbles in 25 career games for the Bulldogs. Prior to joining Mississippi State, he played three seasons at the University of Texas (2018-20).

Strachan joined the Elks practice roster on September 3, where he remained for the entirety of the 2024 season. The 25-year-old spent three seasons with the South Carolina Gamecocks from 2021-2025, recording eight sacks in 27 games (11 starts) with the club. The Kingsland, Ga. native transferred to South Carolina from Georgie State, where he joined the Panthers as a walk on in 2017 until his transfer in 2021.

In Strachan's final season with the Panthers, he recorded 10.5 sacks in 10 games, with 14 tackles-for-loss. He was named a 2020 Third-Team All-Sun Belt player and to the 2019 Sun Belt Conference Honour Roll.

The Elks held their End of season Media Availability on Monday morning.

TRANSACTIONS

SIGNED TO FUTURES CONTRACT

Arkell Smith ¬â¹ | WR | AMER | 6'1 | 194 LBS | 1999-10-25 | Carthage, MO | Central Missouri

Jordan Strachan | AMER | 6'5 | 245 LBS | 1998-11-26 | Kingsland, GA | South Carolina

Jalen Green | AMER | DB | 6'1 | 200 LBS | 1999-03-03 | Houston, TX | Mississippi State

