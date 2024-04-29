Barons Win Series Finale

April 29, 2024 - Southern League (SL)

A four-hit performance by Wilfred Veras led the Birmingham Barons to a 5-1 win over the Chattanooga Lookouts at AT&T Field on Sunday afternoon. The Barons took five out of six wins against Chattanooga on this road trip.

Starting pitcher Ky Bush (2-1) gets the win going 5.0 innings, two hits, no runs, three walks with seven strikeouts in the win. Bush lowered his ERA to 1.27 on the season.

The Barons (15-6) led from the start. Third baseman Bryan Ramos doubled home Veras, giving the Barons an early 1-0 lead in the top of the third inning. A throwing error by pitcher Thomas Farr on a pickoff attempt scored Jacob Burke, and the Barons took a 2-0 lead. A Duke Ellis home run scored Jason Matthews, and the Barons led 4-0.

In the bottom of the sixth inning, Mat Nelson reached on an error, and Alex McGarry scored to cut the Barons lead to 4-1 in the top of the ninth inning. Veras hit his third home run of the season, and the Barons led 5-1. Veras had four hits, including a home run, RBI, and two runs scored. Ellis had a two-run home run. Edgar Quero had two hits in the win.

Relievers Juan Then, Jake Palisch, Caleb Freeman, and Adisyn Coffey kept the Lookouts' offense in check for four innings, saving Bush the win.

