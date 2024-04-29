Homestand Highlights: April 30 - May 5 vs. Pensacola

April 29, 2024 - Southern League (SL)

Mississippi Braves News Release







PEARL, MS - The Mississippi Braves return to Trustmark Park after a 12-game road trip for a six-game homestand, April 30 - May 5, against the Pensacola Blue Wahoos at Trustmark Park. The Mississippi Braves return to Trustmark Park after a 12-game road trip for a six-game homestand, April 30 - May 5, against the Pensacola Blue Wahoos at Trustmark Park. The series includes Dog Day, an Education Day Matinee, Thirsty Thursday™ Blues N' Brews, M-Braves Tube Socks Giveaway, Fireworks, and much more!

Tuesday, April 30 | vs. Pensacola Blue Wahoos | 6:05 pm CT

Dog Days: Bring your dog to the game! Well-behaved, socialized dogs can enjoy the game with their owners on the grass berm or in the seating bowl. We will also offer $2 hot dogs!

Probable Pitchers: LHP Luis De Avila (0-3, 5.82) vs. LHP Jonathan Bermudez (1-1, 1.69)

Wednesday, May 1 | vs. Pensacola Blue Wahoos | 11:05 am CT

Education Day: The M-Braves play an Education Day matinee against the Blue Wahoos on Wednesday, welcoming thousands of school kids from around the region, presented by Two Mississippi Museums. At 6:00 pm, the annual Governor's Cup will take place between Mississippi State and Ole Miss

First Responders Day: First responders with valid ID will receive free field or general admission tickets at the Trustmark Park Box Office, presented by AMR! Web Wednesday: Half-price tickets (online only) for Club, Diamond, and Field Level Tickets!

Probable Pitchers: LHP Drew Parrish (2-2, 3.72 vs. LHP Luis Palacios (1-2, 6.32)

Thursday, May 2 | vs. Pensacola Blue Wahoos | 6:35 pm CT

Thirsty Thursday™ Blues N' Brews: Mississippi Delta Blues will be featured throughout the game. The night will include the Trustmark Park staple Thirsty Thursday™ drink specials and Trivia in the Farm Bureau Outfield Grill. The M-Braves will salute the rich Blues Music history during the final season by wearing Mississippi Blues jerseys each Thursday home game at Trustmark Park.

Probable Pitchers: RHP Hurston Waldrep (0-3, 5.68) vs. RHP Valente Bellozo (1-1, 6.08)

Friday, May 3 | vs. Pensacola Blue Wahoos | 6:35 pm CT

M-Braves Tube Socks Giveaway: The first 1,000 fans through the gates on Friday will receive a pair of Mississippi Braves tube socks from Farm Bureau.

Braves Bookworms Reading Program Night: The first of three dates to salute our Braves Bookworms Reading Program participants! There will be a pregame parade at 6:00 pm recognizing students. The bookmarks can be exchanged for a game ticket at the Trustmark Park box office.

Trustmark $10,000 Dash For Cash: After the game, $10K is on the line, with ten contestants dashing into the Trustmark Park outfield for as much cash as possible. After Dash For Cash, kids will run the bases.

TrustCare Kids Run The Bases: After the game, TrustCare lets kids run the bases just like the pros!

Probable Pitchers: RHP JJ Niekro (1-2, 3.92) vs. RHP Evan Fitterer (1-1, 4.43)

Saturday, May 4 | vs. Pensacola Blue Wahoos | 6:05 pm CT

Post-Game Fireworks: Stay after the game for another exciting Post-Game Fireworks show presented by the Mississippi State Department of Health, Office of Tobacco Control!

Richland Community Night: Richland Community Night salutes local businesses and the leaders who allow them to thrive. Any community looking to add a business can contact the M-Braves at 888-BRAVES4.

Probable Pitchers: RHP Ian Mejia (1-0, 2.89) vs. RHP MD Johnson (0-2, 5.12)

Sunday, May 5 | vs. Pensacola Blue Wahoos | 2:05 pm CT

TrustCare Kids Run The Bases: The M-Braves invite you to bring your family for Sunday baseball! After the game, kids get to run the bases courtesy of TrustCare!

Join Us 4 A Jackson: Every Sunday this season, "Join Us 4 A Jackson," and let $20 get you (4) Field Level Tickets and (4) 16 oz. Fountain Drinks!

Probable Pitchers: LHP Luis De Avila (0-3, 5.82) vs. RHP Paul Campbell (2-1, 2.16)

For tickets and information on the latest promotions, visit mississippibraves.com.

