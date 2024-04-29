Cody Milligan, Patrick Halligan Named Farm Bureau Player & Pitcher of the Week

April 29, 2024 - Southern League (SL)

PEARL, MS - The Mississippi Braves and Farm Bureau proudly announce that OF Cody Milligan and RHP Patrick Halligan have been named Farm Bureau Player and Pitcher of the Week for April 23-28.

Milligan, 27, led a potent M-Braves offense this week by batting .360 with nine hits in five games, plus two doubles, a triple, two RBI, three runs, two stolen bases, .385 OBP, and .905 OPS. Milligan recorded Mississippi's first four-hit game by an individual, going 4-for-5 on Friday, April 26, in Montgomery. In Sunday's series finale, Milligan tripled and drove in the game-winning run with a double in the seventh inning. Overall, the Binger, OK native, is batting .274 this season with seven extra-base hits, seven RBI, nine runs, 10-for-11 in stolen bases, and a .730 OPS in 18 games. Milligan ranks among the Southern League leaders in triples (T-2nd), hits (T-6th, 20), and stolen bases (T-4th, 10) Milligan was drafted by the Atlanta Braves in the ninth round in 2019 out of Cowley Community College in Kansas.

Halligan, 24, made two appearances during the week and was effective out of the Mississippi bullpen, going 1-0 with no runs allowed on three hits over 3.2 innings, one walk, and seven strikeouts. The Vienna, VA native earned the win in Sunday's series finale and maintained the one-run lead over 1.2 innings, striking out four and walking none. In six games so far this season, Halligan has a 0.90 ERA, over 10.0 innings pitched with 17 strikeouts and only two walks. The Braves signed Halligan as a minor league free agent in 2023. The product of Pensacola State was drafted originally by Kansas City in the 13th round in 2021.

The M-Braves will enjoy a day off on Monday and then begin a six-game homestand against the Pensacola Blue Wahoos at Trustmark Park. Game one of the series with the Blue Wahoos begins at 6:05 pm, with Mississippi sending out LHP Luis De Avila (0-3, 5.82) against RHP Bermúdez (1-1, 1.69) for Montgomery. Coverage begins at 5:50 pm on 102.1 The Box, Bally Live, and MiLB.tv.

For tickets and more information on promotions, visit mississippibraves.com.

