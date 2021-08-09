Barons Win in Extras

August 9, 2021 - Double-A South League (AA South) - Birmingham Barons News Release







Jameson Fisher singled home the winning as the Birmingham Barons defeated the Mississippi Braves 1-0 in 11 innings Wednesday night at Regions Field. Mitch Roman scored the winning run on the infield single as the Barons pitchers were outstanding extra inning game.

Kade McClure (2-4, 3.82) was brilliant in his 15th start of the season. The Mentor, Ohio right-hander pitched six innings giving up no runs with only two hits and no walks along with seven strikeouts. Zach Muckenhirn pitched two innings in relief giving up only a hit and a walk with two strikeouts.

Caleb Freeman pitched an inning with a hit and a walk along with a strikeout. Anderson Severino pitched a perfect 10th inning with two strikeouts. Winning pitcher Felix Paulino (2-1, 4.91) pitched the 11th inning giving up a hit and a walk for the win.

Fisher had two hits and an RBI in the win. Tyler Neslony had two doubles in the game for the Barons.

• Discuss this story on the Double-A South League message board...





Double-A South League Stories from August 9, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.