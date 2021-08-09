Barons Win in Extras
August 9, 2021 - Double-A South League (AA South) - Birmingham Barons News Release
Jameson Fisher singled home the winning as the Birmingham Barons defeated the Mississippi Braves 1-0 in 11 innings Wednesday night at Regions Field. Mitch Roman scored the winning run on the infield single as the Barons pitchers were outstanding extra inning game.
Kade McClure (2-4, 3.82) was brilliant in his 15th start of the season. The Mentor, Ohio right-hander pitched six innings giving up no runs with only two hits and no walks along with seven strikeouts. Zach Muckenhirn pitched two innings in relief giving up only a hit and a walk with two strikeouts.
Caleb Freeman pitched an inning with a hit and a walk along with a strikeout. Anderson Severino pitched a perfect 10th inning with two strikeouts. Winning pitcher Felix Paulino (2-1, 4.91) pitched the 11th inning giving up a hit and a walk for the win.
Fisher had two hits and an RBI in the win. Tyler Neslony had two doubles in the game for the Barons.
