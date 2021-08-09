Barons Continue 12-Game Homestand Tomorrow Night

The Birmingham Barons wrap up their 12-game homestand this week as they face the Chattanooga Lookouts in a six-game series. Series highlights include Salute to Summer Games Night, an Adult Jersey Giveaway, and Pyro-Palooza.

Tuesday, August 10th - Barons vs. Chattanooga Lookouts

- Game Time: First pitch is at 7:05 p.m. at Regions Field gates will open at 6:00 p.m.

- Broadcast: Will be live online at barons.com, and on Barons radio affiliate WJQX 100.5.

- Dollar Hot Dog Night: Bring the entire family out for Dollar Hot Dog night thanks to Kayem Franks.

Wednesday, August 11th - Barons vs. Chattanooga Lookouts

- Game Time: First pitch is at 7:05 p.m. Regions Field gates will open at 6:00 p.m.

- Broadcast: Will be live online at barons.com, and on Barons radio affiliate WJQX 100.5.

- Salute to Summer Games Night: Tonight, the Barons celebrate the 2020 Summer Games with special promotions and activities thanks to WVTM-13 and the Lakeshore Foundation.

- Wet Nose Wednesday: Bring your fur baby out to the ballpark tonight as its Wet Nose Wednesday presented by Hollywood Feed & Camp Scotty!

Thursday, August 12th - Barons vs. Chattanooga Lookouts

- Game Time: First pitch is at 7:05 p.m. Regions Field gates will open at 6:00 p.m.

- Broadcast: Will be live online at barons.com, and on Barons radio affiliate WJQX 100.5

- Thirsty Thursday: Enjoy $2 beer, wine, and soft drinks, courtesy of Miller Lite, Barefoot Wines, & Buffalo Wild Wings.

Friday, August 13th - Barons vs. Chattanooga Lookouts

- Game Time: First pitch is at 7:05 p.m. Regions Field gates will open at 6:00 p.m.

- Broadcast: Will be live online at barons.com, and on Barons radio affiliate WJQX 100.5.

- Adult Jersey Giveaway: The first 1,000 kids fans will receive a special Magic City themed jersey thanks to the Birmingham Association of Realtors.

*Due to Pyro-Palooza on Saturday, there will not be a Post-Game Fireworks show this night.*

Saturday, August 14th - Barons vs. Chattanooga Lookouts

- Game Time: First pitch is at 6:30 p.m. Regions Field gates will open at 5:30 p.m.

- Broadcast: Will be live online at barons.com, and on Barons radio affiliate WJQX 100.5.

- Pyro Palooza: Join us at Regions Field for the biggest Fireworks Show of the season----Pyro Palooza thanks to Serra Toyota, Pearl River Resort, and CEFA.

Sunday, August 15th - Barons vs. Chattanooga Lookouts

- Game Time: First pitch is at 4:00 p.m. Regions Field gates will open at 3:00 p.m.

- Broadcast: Will be live online at barons.com, and on Barons radio affiliate WJQX 100.5.

- Family Sunday: Join us as Regions Field for Family Sunday presented by Jack's and the Birmingham Zoo.

- Salute to Essential Works: Join the Barons as we honor and celebrate our community essential workers during today's ball game thanks to Alabama Power.

The Barons encourage fans to pre-order their tickets at barons.com or by calling the Joe Drake Box Office at 205-988-3200.

