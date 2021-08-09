Homestand Highlights: First Place M-Braves Return Home for Promo-Packed Series with Biloxi

PEARL, MS - The first place Mississippi Braves return to Trustmark Park after an 8-4 road trip to once again face the Biloxi Shuckers for a six-game series. The promo-packed homestand includes Bark in the Park, Strike Out Hunger Night, Wine Wednesday, Thirsty Thursday & Clunker Car Night, Cristian Pache Bobblehead Giveaway, Princess Night, Fireworks, & Gold Glove Charities Night, and Team Photo Giveaway.

Tuesday, August 10 vs. Biloxi | 6:35 pm | Gates Open at 5:30 pm

Bark in the Park: The M-Braves host Bark in the Park, presented by Hollywood Feed! Dogs are welcome to take in the M-Braves game (humans must pay, dogs get in free). Waiver - All dogs are required to have a waiver signed by their owners before entering.

Craft Beer Specials: Enjoy Craft Beer Specials from local breweries each Tuesday in the Farm Bureau Grill & Outdoor Patio.

Strike Out Hunger Night: Fans who bring a canned food item to the Mississippi Food Network table outside the Trustmark Park Box Office will receive a voucher for one $3 Field Level ticket!

Wednesday, August 11 vs. Biloxi | 6:35 pm | Gates Open at 5:30 pm

First Responders Day: All First Responders (Military/Veterans/Fire/Police) and Healthcare workers receive FREE ADMISSION each Wednesday home game at Trustmark Park. Just show your work badge at the box office. AMR presents first Responders Day

Join Us 4 a Jackson: Every Wednesday, "Join Us 4 A Jackson" and let $20 get you (4) Field Level Tickets and (4) 16 oz. Fountain Drinks! Additional tickets may be purchased for just $5.

Wine Wednesday: Free Wine Tasting in the Farm Bureau Grill & Outdoor Patio.

Thursday, August 12 vs. Biloxi | 6:35 pm | Gates Open at 5:30 pm

Thirsty Thursday: Join the M-Braves for Thirsty Thursday with 16 oz beer or fountain drinks for only $2 at every Thursday home game in 2021 for fans 21 & older.

Clunker Car Night: Fans will have the chance to take home a free used car in our second Clunker Car Night at Trustmark Park.

RUNable $5 5K for Enrich MS: Come walk, roll, stroll, crawl, or #RunForAReason! The 5K begins at 6 pm in the North Parking Lot at Trustmark Park. The first 100 participants to check in on race day will receive FREE ADMISSION to the Braves game that night!

Friday, August 13 vs. Biloxi | 6:35 pm | Gates Open at 5:30 pm

Cristian Pache Bobblehead Giveaway: The first 1,000 fans on Friday will receive a bobblehead of former Mississippi Braves outfielder Cristian Pache, presented by Trustmark.

Kids Run The Bases: Kids, 14-and-under, will have the opportunity to run the bases after every Friday and Sunday home game at Trustmark Park, presented by Game on Wheels.

Trustmark's $10,000 Dash For Cash: After each Friday home game, fans can register for the chance to snag cold hard cash. Then, ten lucky fans will have 1:00 to snag as much of the $10K spread out all over the outfield.

Saturday, August 14 vs. Biloxi | 6:05 pm | Gates Open at 5:00 pm

Post-Game Fireworks: Stay after the game for another exciting Post-Game Fireworks Show!

Princess Night: Give your Princess a night she'll always remember when we transform the ballpark into a storybook fairytale! Be sure to bring your camera to snap a few photos with our real-life Princesses, who will be available throughout the game.

Gold Glove Charities Night: The Mississippi Braves are partnering with Gold Glove Charities and Children's of Mississippi for a special night at Trustmark Park. There will be a game-used jersey auction featuring names of local kids battling cancer.

City of Clinton Night: The M-Braves will celebrate the citizens and businesses from Clinton!

Sunday, August 15 vs. Biloxi | 2:05 pm | Gates Open at 1:00 pm

Team Photo Giveaway: The first 1,000 fans will get a 2021 Mississippi Brave Team Photo! Perfect for autographs and a great collectible.

Sunday Family Funday: Enjoy matinee baseball every Sunday at Trustmark Park and take advantage of fun activities for the entire family. Kids 14-and-under will have the opportunity to run the bases after the game, presented by Game on Wheels.

Did You Know? The M-Braves hit 26 home runs over 12 games on the recent road trip by 10 different players and surpassed the M-Braves record for home runs in a single season. The club has 106 home runs this season in 84 games, 71 home runs on the road, and 35 at Trustmark Park, The all-time franchise record for homers is 147, set by the 1997 Greenville Braves. The 2021 team is on pace for 151 home runs in 120 games this season.

Players to Watch:

Brewers Top-30 Prospects (MLB.com) for the Shuckers: OF Garrett Mitchell (1), OF Tristen Lutz (12), and RHP Zack Brown (18),

Chad Spanberger is not among the Top 30 prospects for the Brewers, but the former Arkansas star had 11 RBI's over five games in the series at Trustmark Park in July, including nine in one game on July 21.

Mitchell was promoted to Biloxi on July 6 from High-A and is batting .222 with three home runs and 10 RBI in his first 21 games in Double-A. Mitchell was the 20th overall selection in the 2020 draft out of UCLA, signing for $3.242 million.

Braves Top-30 Prospects (MLB.com) for the M-Braves: C Shea Langeliers (3), SS Braden Shewmake (4), RHP Freddy Tarnok (10), RHP Bryce Elder (11), OF Trey Harris (12), RHP Victor Vodnik (13) RHP Daysbel Hernandez (15), 1B Greyson Jenista (17), 3B CJ Alexander (18), RHP Spencer Strider (19), and OF Justin Dean (23).

Langeliers, the ninth overall pick in the 2019 draft, is currently on a 10-game hitting streak, batting .350 with four doubles, three home runs, six RBI's, and nine runs scored.

Elder has won six of his last seven starts and is 6-1 over his first eight Double-A starts for Mississippi. Elder was the Double-A South Pitcher of the Month in July and went 7.0 innings or more in five consecutive starts. Elder is slated to start on Saturday, August 14.

Strider is coming off a 12-strikeout performance in Birmingham, and 6.1 shutout innings in the 12-0 win last Friday. Strider has 110 strikeouts to 29 walks over 64.1 innings this season between August, Rome, and Mississippi.

Tickets may be purchased by calling 888-BRAVES4 or stopping by the Trustmark Park box office Monday through Friday, 9 am to 5 pm.

